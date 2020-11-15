Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the Scope of the Report:, an ultrasound, also known as sonography, is an imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the different structures inside the body. They are being utilized for the assessment of various conditions in the kidney, liver, and other abdominal conditions. They are also majorly used in chronic diseases, which include health conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, these devices are being utilized as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality, and have a wide range of applications in the medical field.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging Dominates the Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market
The market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and type. Technology is further segmented into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging, Doppler imaging, and high-intensity focused ultrasound.
The 3D/4D ultrasound imaging holds the major share in the market, owing to the extensive technological advancements in the development of 3D/4D ultrasound devices, favourable reimbursements, wide range of applications, and added advantages with the devices, such as HD motion and 3D/4D visualization. Major players in the Asia-Pacific region are also focusing on growth strategies, such as product launches, mergers, partnerships, etc. For instance, in January 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with some 100 skill partners across India, to train over one lakh youth for the healthcare industry in various functions, such as X-ray, operations theatre, and ultrasound, to expand operations in the Africa and ASEAN countries.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Public Awareness about Need of Diagnosis
4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging
4.2.3 Increasing Aging Population
4.2.4 Rapid Technological Advances
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Concerns
4.3.2 High Costs Associated With the Devices and Procedures
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Applications
5.1.1 Anesthesiology
5.1.2 Cardiology
5.1.3 Gynecology/Obstetrics
5.1.4 Musculoskeletal
5.1.5 Radiology
5.1.6 Emergency Department
5.1.7 Critical Care
5.1.8 Other Applications
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 2D Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.2 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging
5.2.3 Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.1 Color Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.2 Continuous Doppler Imaging
5.2.3.3 Pulse Wave Doppler Imaging
5.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Stationary Ultrasound
5.3.2 Portable Ultrasound
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 Japan
5.4.1.3 India
5.4.1.4 Australia
5.4.1.5 South Korea
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analogic Corporation
6.1.2 Fujifilm
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation
6.1.5 Phillips Healthcare
6.1.6 Samsung
6.1.7 Toshiba Medical Systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
