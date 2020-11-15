Australia Snack Bar Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Australia Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Australia Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Australia Snack Bar Market is segmented by Energy Bars, Cereal Bars, Other Snack Bars and by Distribution as Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Demand for Health and Convenience snacking
Consumer demand for convenient and healthy on-the-go snack options has by-far been the primary attribute for sales of snack bars, in the country. The changing lifestyle of consumers involving the consumption of smaller meals is further leading to the increased consumption of snacks, which is expected to propel the demand for snack bars. Owing to the availability of a wide range of flavours within various snack bar categories, the demand for snack bars grew considerably. In 2018, the market studied was led by cereal bars segment which is slightly ahead of energy bars. Consumer preference for clean label ingredients is evidently high. Snack bar has various opportunities within functional ingredients, reduced sugar, savoury spins, and plant proteins. Nestle and Kelloggs are the leading brands in the market studied, with the dominating presence of players, such as Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd and Post Holdings Inc.
Sports bars and Cereal Bars go Head on Head
Stiff competition from new entrants and heavy price discounting are key challenges for the nutritious snack bar market. The category is becoming overcrowded, with many new competitors willing to cut their pricing substantially. The sports bars segment of the sport and diet grocery category is growing at 7.9 per cent over the last year and is the largest segment of the total category in grocery. This is different from other sales channels, where bars lose share to supplements and protein powders, indicating a more impulsive/immediate consumption purchase occasion in the grocery market. Trial and destination are key for a retailer to unlock the potential of the sports bar category. Whereas cereal bars demand comes from their functional and healthy properties. With a range comprising cereals, porridges, wraps, sprinkles and bars, Goodness Superfoods is a successful brand which recently won the Healthy Food Guide Award for Best Breakfast Cereal.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Australia Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Snack Bars
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 By Distribution
5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specalist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail
5.2.5 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Key Strategies adapted by leading players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle S.A.
6.4.2 Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.
6.4.3 Vitaco Health Australia Pty Ltd.
6.4.4 Carman’s Fine Foods Pty Ltd
6.4.5 Post Holdings Inc.
6.4.6 Be Natural
6.4.7 General Mills, Inc.,
6.4.8 Weight Watchers International, Inc.
6.4.9 Freedom Foods Group Limited
6.4.10 The Kellogg Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
