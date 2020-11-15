Brazil Food Flavor And Enhancer Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Brazil Food Flavor And Enhancer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Brazil Food Flavor And Enhancer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A flavor enhancer is a substance that is added to a food to supplement or enhance its original taste or flavor. Based on type, the Brazilian food flavor and enhancer market has been segmented into natural flavor, artificial flavor/synthetic flavor, and nature-identical flavor. Based on application, the Brazilian food flavor and enhancer market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverage, dairy, processed food, and others. The use of natural flavors, such as citrus peels and juices, essences of fruits, spice vanilla sugar, coffee flavorings, etc., in various applications, such as beverages and processed foods, is driving the market. Flavor ingredients available in chicken and beef flavor, with roasted or boiled varieties; as well as white meat and dark roast. They are not only ideal for replacing classical process flavors but also they are also fast and easy-to-use for various applications in the processed food.

Market Overview:

The Brazil Food Flavor and Enhancer market are forecasted to reach USD 890 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.73%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The synthetic flavor holds a major share in the market closely followed by natural flavors. In general, the key factor influencing the decision to consume functional food in the country are flavors, quality, price, convenience, and expected health effects. Functional foods in the country are fulfilling the consumerâ€™s desire for convenience and flavor, which is expected to drive the food flavor and enhancer market in the country over the forecast period.

– There is a rising demand for fat replacers and sweeteners in the Brazilian weight control sector. This is providing an opportunity for the major manufacturers in the country to incorporate new flavors in their products, in order to affect the consumersâ€™ decision to buy, based on their taste preferences Major Key Players:

Givaudan

Firmenich

Corbion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

BASF

International Fragrance and Flavours Inc.

Sensient Technologies

Symrise