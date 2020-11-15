Brazil Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Brazil Foodservice Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Brazil Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Brazil foodservice market offers the services provided by full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Penetration of Foodservice in Brazil
More foodservice outlets are penetrating into the country due to a growing older population with higher disposable income demanding cuisines from foodservice restaurants. Also, the busy lifestyle of the workforce population in the country is giving rise to takeaways and on-the-go food service along with home delivery trends, which is leading to innovations in distribution channels in the foodservice market. For instance, companies are entering into partnerships with online foodservice providers for expanding their reach and their consumer base.
Increasing Online Purchases from Foodservice Restaurants
The upcoming trend of consumers frequently purchasing from online channels due to time-pressed schedules and the availability of different cuisines online, due to companies selling their products through online channels, has led to the popularity of the channel for purchasing food products. Consumers also purchase food from online channels because of its ease, speed, and precision. Owing to this factor, third-party online ordering and delivery services are becoming increasingly popular in Brazil with more companies penetrating the market through online platforms, thereby leading to increased purchases among consumers in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Brazil Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 McDonald’s
6.4.2 Starbucks Coffee Company
6.4.3 Yum! Brands RSC
6.4.4 Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
6.4.5 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC.
6.4.6 Burger King Corporation
6.4.7 MADERO
6.4.8 Doctor’s Associates Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
