Canada Foodservice Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Canada Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Canada Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Canada foodservice market offers the food services to the consumers in the by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant. The foodservice industry in Canada is structured as independent consumer foodservice and chained consumer foodservice.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Socializing and convenience major trend among the consumers.
The dining out trend in Canada is majorly augmenting the foodservice market in the country. According to the General Social Survey, around 54% of Canadians eat out once a week or more attributed to the convenience and socializing factor. Further, the majority comprised 49% of Canadians eating out for dinner followed by the number of people going out for lunch with a percentage of 33%. While just 10% share was held by breakfast. Moreover, the consumers in the country are increasingly looking forward to healthy and quality food which in turn is supplementing the market for health-oriented products such as smoothies and juices.
Quick Service restaurants are the fastest growing segment.
The price sensitivity among the Canadian population is an important factor driving the market for quick service restaurants due to menu savings over full-service restaurants. Quick service restaurants such as Mc Donalds, subway and others are majorly enjoyed by the consumers, especially among the young population. The young population in the country is inclined towards convenience eating through quick service restaurants instead of cooking their meal. Plant-based convenience food such as pizza, burgers, and burritos as well as the development of specialty flavors and ethnic influence in dessert category with products such as Mexican paletas, Taiwanese shaved ice, and Japanese-style cheesecake is trending in the Canadian quick service restaurants.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Canada Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Market Overview
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food and Quick Service
5.1.4 Cafe and Bar
5.1.5 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
6.3.2 Starbucks Corporation
6.3.3 OpCapita
6.3.4 FDF Restaurant Brandz
6.3.5 Telepizza
6.3.6 Yum! Brands Inc
6.3.7 Dunkin’ Brands
6.3.8 McDonald’s
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
