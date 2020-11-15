China Electric Bus Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “China Electric Bus Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Electric Bus market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The China electric bus market has been segmented by vehicle type and consumer type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of Electric Buses in the Country

Buses are a significant mode of public transport around the globe. Their size and constant use mean that 1,000 electric buses can displace 500 barrels of diesel demand each day. Additionally, as per a new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China electric-bus revolution may reduce oil-demand in future with 6.4 million barrels a day displaced by electric vehicles by 2040.

The Chinese government has initiated numerous policies to promote electric vehicles, with an aim to minimize exhaust emissions. For instance, in China, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) provides subsidies and tax benefits to electric automobile manufacturers for the development of low-emission bus fleet.

China has been one of the few developing countries that have been taking initiatives to curb vehicular pollution with the introduction of electric buses. By 2019, it is expected that 25% of the state government vehicle purchases of electric buses in China will feature zero-emission technology.

Shenzhen Leading the China Electric Bus Market

The growing focus for replacing IC engine vehicles with battery-powered vehicles, Shenzhen is leading the country and has also become the world’s first city with an entire bus fleet that runs on electricity. As per the city authorities, they received significant support from the Chinese government along with funding. As of December 2018, all 16,000 buses in the city are electric and it is expected that soon all 22,000 taxis will be converted into electric taxis.

For achieving the complete electric fleet goal, a Shenzhen public bus operator was granted a total of 500,000 yuan (USD 72,150) worth of subsidies every year for each vehicle that it runs, 400,000 yuan from Shenzhen authorities and 100,000 yuan from the central government per vehicle to encourage the use of e-bus nationwide.

Shenzhen Bus Group estimated that it has been able to conserve 160,000 tonnes of coal per year and has reduced annual CO2 emissions by 440,000 tonnes; along with reducing the fuel consumption by 50%.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

China Electric Bus Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle

5.1.1 Battery Electric Bus

5.1.2 Plug-in-hybrid Electric Bus

5.2 By Consumer

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Fleet Owners

5.2.3 Others

6 ANALYSIS OF THE MARKET ACROSS PROVINCES OF CHINA (INCLUDES A BRIEF ANALYSIS ON VARIOUS TRENDS AND ACTIVITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT PROVINCES OF CHINA THAT MAY IMPACT THE GROWTH OF ELECTRIC BUSES)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share

7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 BYD Auto Co. Ltd

7.3.2 Yutong

7.3.3 Anhui Ankai Automobile

7.3.4 King Long

7.3.5 Volvo

7.3.6 Nanjing Jiayuan EV

7.3.7 Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle

7.3.8 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 DISCLAIMER

