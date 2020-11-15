China Electric Vehicles Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “China Electric Vehicles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Electric Vehicles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245320
Scope of the Report:
This study focuses on the electric vehicles market in China. This report breaks down the market based on key manufacturers, vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and drivetrain technologies.
The report excludes two wheelers and three wheelers.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245320
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles due to Government Norms
Witnessing rapid urbanization, and an increase in the number of vehicle sales, the country is determined to reduce the exhaust emissions from the vehicles. At the same time, the country also intends to reduce its dependence on oil imports, in turn, driving the demand for and sales of electric vehicles in the country.
In September 2017, China set the deadline of 2019 to impose tough new sales targets for electric plug-in and hybrid vehicles. The target states that auto manufacturers vehicle sales of pure electric and hybrid vehicles must represent at least 10% of their annual sales in the country. This share is expected to increase to 12% for 2020.
Also, some major cities and provinces are imposing more stringent restrictions. For instance, the city of Beijing only issues 10,000 permits for the registration of combustion-engine vehicles per month to encourage its inhabitants to switch to electric vehicles. These kind of measures are aiding China to formulate a resolute and optimistic prospect for the development of electric vehicles in the country, which is expected to drive the market.
Government Rolling Back Subsidies for Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
In 2010, the Chinese government introduced subsidies to promote EV sales, driven in part by the government desire to cut down pollution levels. But from 2016, the government has been steadily reducing subsidies for EVs, in an attempt to progressively shift costs back to EV makers. The reason for this scaling back subsidies is to encourage manufacturers to rely on innovation rather than on government assistance as the industry matures in the future.
In 2018, the Chinese government removed subsidies for vehicles that can travel less than 150 km (90 miles) in one charge. The latest round, announced in March 2019, will see subsidies for pure battery electric cars with a driving range of 400 km (250 miles) and above cut by half, to 25,000 Yuan (USD 3,700) per vehicle from 50,000 Yuan. Hence, in order to qualify for any subsidy, electric cars now need to have a range of at least 250 km.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245320
China Electric Vehicles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Vehicle Type
5.1.1 Passenger Cars
5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.2 Drive-train Type
5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share**
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 BYD Co
6.2.2 SAIC
6.2.3 BAIC Motors
6.2.4 Geely Motors
6.2.5 Chery Motors
6.2.6 Jiangling Motors Corporation
6.2.7 JAC Motors
6.2.8 Changan Automobile
6.2.9 Great Wall Motors
6.2.10 NIO
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Operational Intelligence Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Meal Kit Service Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Automotive Secondary Harness Market Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Platinum Group Metals Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Gold Nanoparticles Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Drying Baker Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Bicycle Tubeless Tire Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026