China Electric Vehicles Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “China Electric Vehicles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Electric Vehicles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This study focuses on the electric vehicles market in China. This report breaks down the market based on key manufacturers, vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and drivetrain technologies.

The report excludes two wheelers and three wheelers.

Market Overview:

The Chinese electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.64%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

With the growing environmental concerns, due to the rise in exhaust emissions, the country has been focusing and working towards the development of sustainable transportation. This, in turn, has resulted in the electrification of the transport sector.

China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of electric vehicles in the world. The growing domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws and subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.

During the forecast period, the country will also see growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the megacities in the country, is operating 16,000 electric buses. Major Key Players:

BYD Co

SAIC

BAIC Motors

Geely Motors

Chery Motors

Jiangling Motors Corporation

JAC Motors

Changan Automobile

Great Wall Motors