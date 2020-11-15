Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245080

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245080

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application from the HVAC Industry

– Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are important in the designing of large to medium industrial and office buildings, as well as skyscrapers and in marine environments, such as aquariums, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated with respect to humidity and temperature, using fresh air from outdoors.

– Thermoplastic elastomers are used in a variety of HVAC application, as it can be extruded, injection molded, blow molded, or compression molded. The features that make it well suited for this application include flexibility in hot and cold temperature extremes, excellent long-term sealing performance, low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), along with a wide range of hardness to meet end use requirements.

– The major applications of elastomers in the HVAC industry include seals and gaskets, boots and bellows, couplers, air ducts and tee joints, connectors, drain tubing, shock mounts, and flexible hose.

– Increasing population and stringent regulations for energy efficiency drive the demand for HVAC systems, which, in turn, are expected to increase the consumption of elastomers in the manufacturing of new HVAC systems.

– With the technological enhancements in the sector leading to properties, such as large force generation with small temperature changes, the heat engines/pumps also have the potential to become a significant application sector for the elastomers market.

Europe to Dominate the Market

The European region dominated the EMEA market share in 2018. Germany witnessed a 15% increase in the new residential building permits in 2017, and this growth trend is expected to continue, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs. The rising demand for automobiles, owing to the increasing per capita income, coupled with technological advancements in the sector leading to the increased life of a vehicle, has resulted in the increasing demand for the replacement of spare parts. Moreover, with the growing use of microelectronic devices and reducing the size of electronics, the application of elastomers has been increasing in the electronics market, as it holds a high strength. The United Kingdom is the largest European market for high-end consumer electronics products, with about 18,000 UK-based electronics companies. The electronic production grew by 2% in 2017 and continued to maintain the same growth in 2018. All these factors are augmenting the growth of the elastomers market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245080

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Elastomers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Application from the HVAC Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Intra-elastomer Segment Replacement

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Thermoset Elastomers

5.1.1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

5.1.1.1.1 Carboxylated Nitriles (XNBR)

5.1.1.1.2 Hydrogenated Nitrile (HNBR)

5.1.1.2 Ethylene Propylene (EPR)

5.1.1.3 Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)

5.1.1.4 Styrene Butadiene Rubber

5.1.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers

5.1.2.1 Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS)

5.1.2.1.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

5.1.2.1.2 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

5.1.2.1.3 Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

5.1.2.1.4 Other Styrenic Block Copolymers

5.1.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefins Blend (TPO)

5.1.2.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

5.1.2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

5.1.2.4.1 Polyester

5.1.2.4.2 Polyether

5.1.2.4.3 Other Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

5.1.2.5 Other Thermoplastic Elastomers

5.1.2.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyamide

5.1.2.5.2 TPE-E – Copolyester

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Medical

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Industrial

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 France

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.2 Middle East & Africa

5.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2.2 South Africa

5.3.2.3 UAE

5.3.2.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Trinseo SA

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 ARLANXEO

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Covestro AG

6.4.6 Denka Company Limited

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Elastomer Engineering Ltd

6.4.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.10 Grando

6.4.11 Hexpol Compounding

6.4.12 Huntsman Corporation LLC

6.4.13 Kuraray Europe GmbH

6.4.14 M.O.L Gummiverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.15 Teknorapex

6.4.16 Tenneco Inc.

6.4.17 Umm Al Quwain Industries LLC

6.4.18 Wanhua Group

6.4.19 Zeon Europe GmbH

6.4.20 Kumho Petrochemical

6.4.21 Synthos SA

6.4.22 Versalis SPA (Eni SPA)

6.4.23 JSR Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers

7.2 Increasing Applications in the Medical Industry

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Network Forensics Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Smart Learning Systems Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Vehicle Seatbelt Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Pedicure Sinks Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Automotive Transmission Shafts Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact

Amplifying Stethoscopes Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Polymer Microspheres Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Toluene Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Ultraviolet-visible Spectrophotometer Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Composite Coil Springs Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026