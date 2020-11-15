Latin America Surfactants Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Latin America Surfactants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Latin America Surfactants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245036

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Latin America Surfactants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245036

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Household Soap and Detergent Application

– Detergent is usually a mixture of surfactants, used mainly for the purpose of cleaning, and is available in varying dilutions.

– Detergents consist of alkylbenzenesulfonates, which have chemical properties similar to soap, but with higher solubility in hard water.

– Detergents are classified in terms of their ionic properties, namely anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. The soap mentioned in the segmentation deals mainly with washing and laundry application.

– In terms of the market share in the application segment, soap and detergent segment occupies the largest share in the Latin American surfactant market, accounting for more than half of the share.

– The laundry care market in Mexico is growing gradually, owing to the increasing awareness toward household hygiene, which is also expected to propel the market studied during the forecast period.

Brazil to Dominate the Demand

– Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products in the world, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

– With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.

– Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products worldwide, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

– With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.

– Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.

– Such factors are expected to drive the market for surfactants in Brazil, throughout the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245036

Latin America Surfactants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Personal Care and Home Care Industry in Latin America

4.1.2 The Growth of the Oleo Chemicals Market Driving Bio-based Surfactants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Anionic Surfactants

5.1.1.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfolane (LAS or LABS)

5.1.1.2 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates (AES)

5.1.1.3 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)

5.1.1.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS)

5.1.1.5 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

5.1.1.6 Sulfosuccinates

5.1.1.7 Other Anionic Surfactants

5.1.2 Cationic Surfactants

5.1.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.1.2.2 Other Cationic Surfactants

5.1.3 Non-ionic Surfactants

5.1.3.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates

5.1.3.2 Ethoxylated Alkyl-phenols

5.1.3.3 Fatty Acid Esters

5.1.3.4 Other Non-ionic Surfactants

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Origin

5.2.1 Synthetic Surfactants

5.2.2 Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1.1 Sucrose Ester

5.2.2.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycoside

5.2.2.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamide

5.2.2.1.4 Sorbitan Ester

5.2.2.1.5 Other Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.2 Bio-surfactant

5.2.2.2.1 Glycolipid

5.2.2.2.2 Fatty Acid, Phospholipid, Neutral Lipid

5.2.2.2.3 Lipopeptide

5.2.2.2.4 Polymeric Bio-surfactant

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Household Soap and Detergent

5.3.2 Personal Care

5.3.3 Lubricants and Fuel Additives

5.3.4 Industry and Institutional Cleaning

5.3.5 Food Processing

5.3.6 Oilfield Chemicals

5.3.7 Agricultural Chemicals

5.3.8 Textile Processing

5.3.9 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Mexico

5.4.2 Brazil

5.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Colombia

5.4.6 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bayer AG

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 Croda International

6.4.8 Deten Quimica SA

6.4.9 DowDuPont

6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.11 Galaxy Surfactants

6.4.12 Godrej Industries

6.4.13 Innospec

6.4.14 Kao Corporation

6.4.15 Lonza

6.4.16 Nouryon

6.4.17 Oxiteno

6.4.18 P&G Chemicals

6.4.19 Reliance Industries Ltd

6.4.20 Solvay

6.4.21 Stepan Co.

6.4.22 SulfaTrade SA

6.4.23 TENSAC

6.4.24 YPF

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Possible Innovations in the Applications of Specialty Surfactants

7.2 Expansion of Application Base for Bio-surfactants

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Optical Transport Network Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

Security Orchestration Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Blood Warmer Devices Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Inverter Battery Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Spearfishing Equipment Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Pharmaceutical Stability Test Chambers Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Project Management Software Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Copper Stranded Wire Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

OLED Flexible Display Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Motorcycle Connector Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026