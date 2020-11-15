Lignin Products Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Lignin Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Lignin Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Lignin Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures

Concrete admixtures enhance workability, compressive strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals while reducing water from the concrete. They provide benefits, such as effective placement of concrete in extreme weather conditions, reduced permeability, corrosion resistance, improved underwater placement of concrete, etc.

Thus, the consumption of admixtures is increasing in the construction industries, worldwide. These concrete admixtures are of different types, of which, lignosulfonates are lignin-based, and offer benefits, such as improved performance and concrete strength, reduced damages caused by acid rains and moisture, reduced concrete shrinkage, and increased final strength, among others.

Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market, which is led by India, China, and various other Southeast Asian countries. In India, the government initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and â€˜Housing for All by 2022, which are expected to drive the residential construction market immensely in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

In North America, the construction industry rose by around 5% in 2018, with residential construction leading the market at around 6% through 2018.

The construction industry in Europe is also growing at a steady rate and is expected to register an average growth of around 6% through 2020. Such positive growth in the construction sector is expected to increase the demand for high-quality concrete admixtures in the industry, thereby driving the market for lignin products.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Europe has the highest share, accounting for more than 42% of the global market, in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. With the surge in demand for concrete admixtures due to the growing construction activities in major countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, the consumption of lignosulfonates (used in concrete admixtures) is likely to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing usage of lignin products in various applications is anticipated to propel Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Lignin Products Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Regulations for Dust Control

4.1.2 Increasing Need for High-quality Concrete Admixtures

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Animal Feed

4.1.4 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Lignin in Dispersants

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source

5.1.1 Cellulosic Ethanol

5.1.2 Kraft Pulping

5.1.3 Sulphite Pulping

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 High-purity lignin

5.2.2 Kraft lignin

5.2.3 Ligno-sulphonates

5.2.4 Other Product Types

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Activated Carbon

5.3.2 Animal Feed

5.3.3 Carbon Fibers

5.3.4 Concrete Additives

5.3.5 Dispersants

5.3.6 Phenol & Derivatives

5.3.7 Plastics/Polymers

5.3.8 Resins

5.3.9 Vanillin

5.3.10 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd

6.4.2 Borregaard Lignotech (Borregaard)

6.4.3 Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Domsjo Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.5 Domtar Corporation

6.4.6 Greenvalue SA

6.4.7 Green Agrochem

6.4.8 Lignol (Fibria Cellulose SA)

6.4.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Rayonier Advanced Materials

6.4.11 The Dallas Group Of America Inc.

6.4.12 Ingevity Corporation

6.4.13 Stora Enso

6.4.14 Wuhan East China Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Borregaard LignoTech

6.4.17 DomsjÃ¶ Fabriker (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.18 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

6.4.19 Ingevity

6.4.20 Rayonier Advanced Materials

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Popularity for Substituting Fossil-based Raw Material

