Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East & Africa Non-lethal Weapons market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244921

Scope of the Report:

The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The market is segmented into Ammunition, Explosives, Gases and Sprays, Other Types based on the type of non-lethal weapon. The Other types include Electro Shock Weapons like Tasers and Area denial weapons used by police and military. Scope of the market is restricted to the development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the Middle East and Africa region only.

Market Overview:

The Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– With the increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tunisia, and Libya among others is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for non-lethal weapons in this region.

– With the presence of very few players in non-lethal weapons manufactures in this region, there is a profitable scenario for new companies to enter the Middle East & Africa non-lethal weapons market.

– However, due to the low GDPs of the African countries and fewer investments in the development of less-lethal weapons in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might hamper the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

ISPRA Ltd.

The Safariland Group

Lamperd Less Lethal

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

LRAD Corporation

Rheinmetall AG