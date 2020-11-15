Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244919

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Middle East & Africa Polyurethane market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244919

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

– Polyurethane finds its largest application in the building & construction industry, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications. With its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility, polyurethane is frequently used in building and construction applications.

– The building & construction sector accounts for about 30% of polyurethanes consumption in Middle-East & Africa region and represents a market for a diverse portfolio of polyurethane products.

– There are many benefits of using rigid polyurethane foam insulation, which include its energy efficiency, high performance, versatility, thermal/mechanical performance and its environment-friendly nature. Rigid polyurethane foams are widely applied as wall and roof insulation, insulated panels, and gap fillers for the space around doors and windows. Rigid foam adhesives are used in some window and door installations and in manufactured housing.

– Some rigid polyurethane foams are applied on-site to seal gaps and cover irregular shapes. Such foams include spray, pour-in-place, and one-component foams. Spray polyurethane foams form a seamless layer of insulation, fill gaps and seams during application, and cover irregular shapes that are hard to insulate with rigid boards. This reduces drafts considerably, while creating quiet buildings. For durability and stability, rigid polyurethane foam-cored entry doors and garage doors are available in various finishes and styles.

– The construction sector in the MENA region is expected to grow at the fastest pace 2019 as regional governments investing in the infrastructure projects and rebuild conflict areas. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow on an average 7.5% y-o-y in 2019.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to incrtease the market for polyurethanes during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market

– Saudi Arabia is an oil-based economy with strong governmental control over all of the major economic activities. The country has more than 15% of global oil reserves and is one of the leading oil exporters, globally. Additionally, the country is expected to report the largest gains in public spending financed by the National Development Funds and the Public Investment Fund.

– Government and private investments in different sectors in the country are expected to lead the increase in industrial & commercial building and construction activity. An amount of USD 800 billion, for more than 5,200 construction projects, is being invested in Saudi Arabia, which is the GCCs largest and most populous country.

– In addition, the country plans to promote tourism industry, owing to which the country holds 202 hotel projects (60,392 rooms) under construction.

– Moreover, with the construction of residential houses, hotels, medical cities, the demand, and thereby the production of furniture and electrical & electronic products are projected to increase in the coming years.

– Therefore, the growth in various end-user industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging, is anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the polyurethane market to grow in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244919

Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Report

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Requirement of Thermal Insulation from the Electronics & Appliances Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Toxic Nature of Polyurethane Coatings

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Foams

5.1.1.1 Rigid Foam

5.1.1.2 Flexible Foam

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.4 Elastomers

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Furniture & Interiors

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Electronics & Appliances

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Packaging

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 UAE

5.3.3 South Africa

5.3.4 Egypt

5.3.5 Kuwait

5.3.6 Qatar

5.3.7 Morocco

5.3.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BCI Holding SA

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.6 Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L

6.4.7 LANXESS (Chemtura)

6.4.8 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.9 Perfect Rubber Industries LLC

6.4.10 Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness of Energy Efficiency Policy Towards Middle East Region Buildings

7.2 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Polyurethane

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Risk-Based Authentication Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Neurosurgical Prosthesis Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Car Vacuum Cleaner Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Belleville Spring Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

LED Backlight Source Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Smart Waste Management Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Copolyester Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Ionizing Radiation Sterlization Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Power Conditioner Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026