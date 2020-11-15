Middle East Aviation Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East Aviation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East Aviation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the procurement plans, firm orders, and deliveries of fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft by the commercial, military, and general aviation sector of the Middle East.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Aviation Segment in Middle East will Experience Growth at a Steady Pace

Currently, the commercial segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The growing number of aircraft deliveries in the Middle East in the past few years has led to the Middle East gradually becoming one of the major hub for civil aviation operations. Over the next two decades, the Middle East region is expected to order about 2,900 aircraft. Out of the estimated number of aircraft deliveries, almost half of the deliveries will be for wide-body aircraft. The increasing number of air travelers in the Middle East region is one of the main factors for the increase in the number of commercial aircraft orders. Major carriers like Qatar, Emirates, and Ethiad are expanding their fleet size to cater to the growing demand for air travel in and out of the region. In the last few years, several contracts have been signed by these carriers with Airbus and Boeing for new aircraft. Few of the deliveries are expected during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the Middle East aviation market, Saudi Arabia currently accounts for a major market share. Saudi Arabia is undergoing a progressive change to become the land with widespread opportunities and is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to its aviation industry. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long recognized the aviation sector as a means to drive economic growth. Privatization of the airports has played a major role in increasing the growth of the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, since the last two decades, the aviation market in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth with the airports in the Kingdom handling more than 84 million passengers in 2016. Likewise, airports in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah, presently, handle more than 80% of the passenger traffic in the country. The increasing number of air travelers in the Saudi Arabian Kingdom has led to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries. Military aviation in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth and changes. The Saudi Arabian kingdom is expanding its military aviation fleet for which they have already placed orders for military aircraft with Airbus SE and also with the aircraft OEMs in the United States. Additionally, the ongoing rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran shall be the main driver which shall lead to a growth in terms of military aircraft acquisitions in Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Middle East Aviation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Rotorcraft

5.1.2 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Commercial Aviation

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.3 Country

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Egypt

5.3.5 Rest of Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ATR Aircraft

6.2.2 Bombardier, Inc.

6.2.3 Embraer SA

6.2.4 The Boeing Company

6.2.5 Airbus SE

6.2.6 Leonardo S.p.A

6.2.7 Textron Aviation Inc.

6.2.8 Dassault Aviation SA

6.2.9 Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (General Dynamics)

6.2.10 Cirrus Aircraft Corp.

6.2.11 Honda Aircraft Company, LLC

6.2.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

