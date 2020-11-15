North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “North America Non-lethal Weapons Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Non-lethal Weapons market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. This report study also includes analysis on various types of non-lethal weapons such as Rubber Bullets, Plastic Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Gases and Sprays, Directed energy Weapons, Teargas etc.

The North America non-lethal weapons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The rising armed violence within the North America region has resulted in the United States government taking precautions and arming the military as well as the police forces with non-lethal weapons.

– Various investments are being made by the Department of Defense (DoD) in the non-lethal weapons program which shall lead to the market for non-lethal weapons in North America experience significant growth in the coming years.

– Some of the conceptual stage weapons which are being developed in North America are Radio-Frequency Vehicle Stopper, Radio-Frequency Vessel Stopper and Active Denial Technology. With the development of such weapons and the growing adoption by law enforcement agencies will propel the growth of the non-lethal weapons market in North America in the next few years. Major Key Players:

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc

Combined Systems Inc.

LRAD Corp.

NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS (PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES)

Bruzer Less Lethal International

ALS Less Lethal

Taser International Manufacturing Company

Condor Non-lethal Technologies

The Safariland Group