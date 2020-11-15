North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "North America Non-lethal Weapons Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
The non-lethal weapons market is defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. This report study also includes analysis on various types of non-lethal weapons such as Rubber Bullets, Plastic Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Gases and Sprays, Directed energy Weapons, Teargas etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Ammunition Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.
Currently, ammunition segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Technology advancements shall lead to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and smoke munitions worldwide. Non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas have become increasingly common tools among the police forces to control civilian protests. Moreover, the growing number of armed violence has led to the rise in the usage of rubber bullets by law enforcement for crowd control. Thus, the various ongoing advancements shall lead to a focus on this segment and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
The United States is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth
In the North America non-lethal weapons market, as of December 2018, the United States generated the highest revenue. The United States of America is witnessing a growth in the number of violence-related incidents and this has led to an increase in the demand for non-lethal weapons by the law enforcement agencies in order to control the situation. Moreover, growing issues regarding personal safety shall also lead to the growth of non-lethal weapons in the US. Additionally, the US Department of Defense is now focusing on developing non-lethal weapons with the intent to minimize the probability of fatalities, as well as permanent injuries. The US army has recently acquired the new batch of Pepperball VKS launchers which are actually supercharged paintball guns fitted on an M4 Carbine rifle. The actual ingredient for the VKS launcher ammunition is made out of chili which burst upon impact as well as leads to burning the eyes, nose, and mouth Thus, various upcoming developments in the US shall lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
North America Non-lethal Weapons Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Area Denial
5.1.1.1 Anti – Vehicle
5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel
5.1.2 Ammunition
5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets
5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets
5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets
5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds
5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade
5.1.3 Explosives
5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades
5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades
5.1.4 Gases and Sprays
5.1.4.1 Water Canons
5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons
5.1.4.3 Teargas
5.1.4.4 Pepper Sprays
5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons
5.1.6 Electro Shock Weapons
5.2 Use
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Military
5.3 Country
5.3.1 United States
5.3.2 Canada
5.3.3 Mexico
5.3.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc
6.2.2 Combined Systems Inc.
6.2.3 LRAD Corp.
6.2.4 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.
6.2.5 UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS (PEPPERBALL TECHNOLOGIES)
6.2.6 Bruzer Less Lethal International
6.2.7 ALS Less Lethal
6.2.8 Taser International Manufacturing Company
6.2.9 Condor Non-lethal Technologies
6.2.10 The Safariland Group
6.2.11 Mace Security International, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
