North America Recreational Vehicle Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “North America Recreational Vehicle Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Recreational Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An RV is a vehicle, which combines transportation and temporary living quarters for travel, recreation, and camping. The two main categories of RVs are motorhomes (motorized) and towable (towed behind the family car, van or pickup).

The North American recreational vehicle market has been segmented by type.

Market Overview:

The North America recreational vehicle market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 7.02% during the forecast period (2019 â€“ 2024).

– As of 2017, more than 10 million US households own an RV, while nearly 17.2 million households are looking to buy one. Considering the age group of RV owners in the US, 30-54 years age group people own the majority of the RVs in 2018.

– These facts clearly imply that the demand for the market is gradually improving and is anticipated to further grow, over the forecasted period.

– It is expected that this increased market potential will drive the market forward, especially in the US. In 2018, RV shipments reached 483,672 units.

– North America has about 370 national chain outlets and local RV dealers. These dealers are involved with state-of-the-art as well as latest RV units. These sellers offer deals not just on new motorhome models but also on pre-owned units for savings along with easy financing for eligible and legitimate borrowers. Major Key Players:

Thor Industries Inc.

Winnebago Industries .

Forest River Inc.

REV Group

Erwin Hymer Group North America

Nexus RV