North America Recreational Vehicle Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “North America Recreational Vehicle Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Recreational Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
An RV is a vehicle, which combines transportation and temporary living quarters for travel, recreation, and camping. The two main categories of RVs are motorhomes (motorized) and towable (towed behind the family car, van or pickup).
The North American recreational vehicle market has been segmented by type.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Recreational Vehicles Shipments in the US
According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.
One of the primary reason propelling the growth of the market is a rise in income, employment, and household wealth. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.
As per Frank Hugelmeyer, President, RV Industry Association, favorable population trends and the growing desire among the consumers to be outdoors, is expected to propel the demand for and sale of RVs in the coming years.
Additionally, newer and younger RV owners and shoppers demonstrate higher and more robust shopping intentions than older RVers. Most current owners say they will probably purchase another RV sometime in the future. Furthermore, baby-boomers are also propelling the demand for and sales of motorhomes. They prefer an experience-seeking lifestyle post-retirement, thus, they prefer motorhomes as well as travel trailers as a viable and convenient option due to the fuel economy offered by them.
Type B expected to Witness Strong Demand
Type B motorhomes are commonly called van campers. They are driven like a family van and are however smaller in size compared to the type A motorhomes. These are built on the chassis of a full-sized van and feature a raised roof to facilitate walking upright.
These vehicles provide the campers with comfortable sleeping quarters and all the necessities, along with some luxurious features such as refrigerator, hot water, air conditioning, and heating. However, they miss out some features such as full sized entertainment system and laundry facilities, owing to their small size.
These motorhomes are less expensive in nature and are preferred by consumers who have 2-3 family members, and occasional campers. They cost between USD 60,000 and USD 130,000, with the difference in price arising from different models providing different amenities.
Being smaller in size, the major advantages of type B motorhomes are maneuverability and the ease of driving them around.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
North America Recreational Vehicle Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Towable RVs
5.1.1 Travel Trailers
5.1.2 Fifth Wheel Trailers
5.1.3 Folding Camp Trailers
5.1.4 Truck Campers
5.2 Motorhomes
5.2.1 Type A
5.2.2 Type B
5.2.3 Type C
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share**
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Thor Industries Inc.
6.3.2 Winnebago Industries .
6.3.3 Forest River Inc.
6.3.4 REV Group
6.3.5 Erwin Hymer Group North America
6.3.6 Nexus RV
6.3.7 Triple E RV
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
8 IMPACT OF RECREATIONAL VEHICLE RENTAL INDUSTRY
9 DISCLAIMER
