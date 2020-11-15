All news

Philippines Foodservice Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Philippines Foodservice

The “Philippines Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Philippines Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Philippines foodservice market offers the services provided by full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Market Overview:

  • Philippines foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • – With a strong economic performance in recent years and the increase in the number of foodservice establishments, the sales in the Philippines foodservice market continued to increase. Moreover, establishments increased due to a rise in the frequency of eating out influenced by the growing affluence, increasingly busy lifestyles, the desire for convenience and the entry of several international brands in the Philippines foodservice industry.
  • – The foodservice market in Philippines is highly driven by the rise in value-conscious consumers willing to try new restaurants with a wide range of menu options including interesting international and local cuisines, which also cater to an increasingly busy lifestyle, will likely find favor in this market going forward.

  • Major Key Players:

  • Jollibee Foods Corporation
  • McDonald’s
  • Starbucks Coffee Company
  • Domino’s Pizza, Inc
  • Yum! Brands RSC
  • Max’s Restaurant
  • Shakey’s Pizza USA
  • Chowing

    Key Market Trends:

    Increased Food Imports From the United States

    The increasing urbanization, changing consumer behavior and millennials preference towards eating out has majorly benefitted the food service sector of the country. Many foreign players are eyeing on this potential country and strategizing to boost market penetration by increasing the exports to the country. Philippines remains the largest market for consumer-oriented food and beverage exports from the U.S. to supplement the foodservice sector. A report published by USDA stated that products such as Condiments & Sauces, Processed Vegetables, Chocolate & Cocoa Products experienced a considerable growth rate.

    Self-Service Restaurants Hold the Major Share in the Market

    Philippines foodservice market is highly dominated by independent restaurants. However, chained restaurants are expected to grow at a faster pace. Self-service restaurants in the Philippines are more appealing to the mass consumers for its rich choices of dishes at competitive pricing among the chained restaurants. Key chained restaurants which are self-service restaurants in the country include Golden Arches Dev Corp (with the McDonalds brand), Yum! Brands, (Pizza Hut and KFC), Maxs Group, and Shakeys.Economies of scale are thus, an important factor of profit margin for players, especially in the foodservice market. The quick-service restaurants and foreign food chains such as McDonald’s, Yum are gaining prevalence owing to the preferences of the growing millennial.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Philippines Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
    5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
    5.1.3 Fast Food
    5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
    5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
    5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
    5.2 By Structure
    5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
    5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Jollibee Foods Corporation
    6.4.2 McDonald’s
    6.4.3 Starbucks Coffee Company
    6.4.4 Domino’s Pizza, Inc
    6.4.5 Yum! Brands RSC
    6.4.6 Max’s Restaurant
    6.4.7 Shakey’s Pizza USA
    6.4.8 Chowing

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

