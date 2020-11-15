Spain Foodservice Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Spain Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Spain Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Spain Foodservice market is segmented by Types such as full-service restaurants, self-service cafeterias, street stalls/kiosks, cafes/bars, and Home Delivery/Takeaway and Structure such as Chained Outlets and Independent Outlets. The restaurant segment in Spain foodservice market is fragmented, with independent domestic operators dominating in terms of the number of outlets and revenue. The vast majority of independent outlets are full-service restaurants and cafe/bars, which benefit from a strong insight into their customers and often have a better image among consumers than their chained counterparts.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Tourism boost the foodservice market
Tourism, smaller households, increasing number of women in the workforce, change in consumer pattern, and rise in the number of dine-in restaurants and growing consumer preference in trying out other cuisines have led to a growth of the popularity of full-service restaurants. As disposable incomes grow, so too will these foodservice trends, presenting a great opportunity. Even in low-growth high-income regions, foodservice players could adapt and take advantage of an increasingly fluid and competitive environment. Demand for good food in an affordable, informal, social environment is growing, as consumers place format secondary.
Increased Presence Online Provide Additional Growth Opportunities
The food service market in Spain expanded significantly in previous decades as noted during the previous years. Independent restaurants still dominate the market, accounting for more than 90 percent of consumer foodservice value sales. Also, the internet is playing a greater role in consumers daily lives â€“ with foodservice being no exception to this. New consumer habits, the penetration of social networks in consumers lifestyles and new technologies have provided players with access to a bigger potential client base. Pizza Hut, Rosinter Restaurants Holding, and IL Patio are some of the major FSR restaurants operating in the Spain foodservice market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Spain Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full Service Restaurants
5.1.2 Self Service Cafeterias
5.1.3 Street Stalls/Kiosks
5.1.4 Cafes/Bars
5.1.5 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Chained Outlets
5.2.2 Independent Outlets
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Vips Group
6.3.2 Zena Group
6.3.3 Comess Group SL
6.3.4 McDonald’s
6.3.5 Telepizza
6.3.6 Burger King
6.3.7 Eat Out Group
6.3.8 Yum! Brands Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
