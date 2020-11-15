Spain Foodservice Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Spain Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Spain Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Spain Foodservice market is segmented by Types such as full-service restaurants, self-service cafeterias, street stalls/kiosks, cafes/bars, and Home Delivery/Takeaway and Structure such as Chained Outlets and Independent Outlets. The restaurant segment in Spain foodservice market is fragmented, with independent domestic operators dominating in terms of the number of outlets and revenue. The vast majority of independent outlets are full-service restaurants and cafe/bars, which benefit from a strong insight into their customers and often have a better image among consumers than their chained counterparts.

Market Overview:

Spain Foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 1.28% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The foodservice brands are eying the post-millennial age group as their prime targets. The growth of the foodservice industry, particularly for Spanish cuisines, was largely in the small- and medium-sized cities, the potentially lucrative regions where key global brands and regional players are seeking effective market penetration.

– Spain is an attractive market for international foodservice companies. There is an increase in export opportunities for the United States suppliers of food and beverage, especially in the restaurant and hotel sector, due to the growing tourism sector in the country. Also, growth in the tourism sector in Spain, MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conference, and Exhibitions) activities, and developments in the hotel and restaurant sector has further contributed to the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Vips Group

Zena Group

Comess Group SL

McDonald’s

Telepizza

Burger King

Eat Out Group