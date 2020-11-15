Syngas Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Syngas Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Syngas market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244465

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Syngas market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244465

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Chemical Industry

Syngas is one of the widely used fuel gas mixtures, which primarily consists of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. It is often used as fuel in engines and its energy density is about half of natural gas.

Syngas is used to create synthetic natural gas (SNG). It is seen as a viable alternative for usage as fuel in the form of LNG or CNG and it can be used in road, rail, marine, and other transport.

Syngas can be used to fuel gas engines for various purposes, such as power supply, where it can be used for benefits like low energy costs, stability, and predictability.

Syngas can be used effectively for both heat and electrical supply, as it can provide high electrical efficiency compared to other power generation technologies, such as steam turbines. It requires less pressure and its disposal is easier when it cannot be used for power or heat generation.

The Demand from Asia-Pacific to Expand at a Lucrative Rate

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2017, with rising demand from the chemical industry, primarily from refineries. China’s refinery capacity is about 14,177 thousand barrels per day, which constitutes 14.6% of the worlds refining capacity. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for the majority of chemicals produced, globally. With the growing global demand for various chemicals, the demand for syngas from this sector is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The Chinese oil and gas sector is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina and Sinopec account for 31% and 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country, respectively. Moreover, the consumption of both liquid and gaseous fuels is increasing exponentially in the country. This is expected to augment the syngas markets growth over the forecast period. India was the third largest oil consumer in the world in 2017. The country has 600 million metric ton (MMT) of oil reserves and 43.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. However, it is focusing on increasing its domestic production. India’s refinery capacity is about 4,620 thousand barrel per day, constituting about 4.7% of the worlds refining capacity. In India, the demand for increasing refining capacity is primarily due to the growing demand for fuel. Increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods, are some of the factors augmenting the demand for fuel. The aforementioned factors are projected to increase the consumption of syngas during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244465

Syngas Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Feedstock Flexibility for Syngas Production

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Electricity

4.1.3 Growing Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment and Funding

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Power Generation

5.1.2 Chemicals

5.1.2.1 Methanol

5.1.2.2 Ammonia

5.1.2.3 Oxo Chemicals

5.1.2.4 N-Butanol

5.1.2.5 Hydrogen

5.1.2.6 Dimethyl Ether

5.1.3 Liquid Fuels

5.1.4 Gaseous Fuels

5.2 Feedstock

5.2.1 Coal

5.2.2 Natural Gas

5.2.3 Petroleum

5.2.4 Pet-coke

5.2.5 Biomass

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Steam Reforming

5.3.2 Partial Oxidation

5.3.3 Auto-thermal Reforming

5.3.4 Combined or Two-step Reforming

5.3.5 Biomass Gasification

5.4 Gasifier Type

5.4.1 Fixed Bed

5.4.2 Entrained Flow

5.4.3 Fluidized Bed

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 US

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 UK

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

6.4.2 Air Liquide

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 BP PLC

6.4.5 ECUST

6.4.6 John Wood Group PLC

6.4.7 General Electric

6.4.8 Haldor Topsoe AS

6.4.9 KBR Inc.

6.4.10 The Linde Group

6.4.11 Royal Dutch Shell

6.4.12 Sasol

6.4.13 Siemens AG

6.4.14 TechnipFMC PLC

6.4.15 Yara

6.4.16 SynGas Technology LLC

6.4.17 OXEA GmbH

6.4.18 Dakota Gasification Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Utilization of Biomass and Municipal Waste

7.2 Development of Underground Coal Gasification Technology

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Renal Biomarkers Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Self-Cleaning Photocatalytic Coatings Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Pickleball Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Antistatic Gloves Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Oil And Gas Sensors Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Commercial Food Dehydrators Market Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

Dicyclopentadiene Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Over the Top Devices and Services Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

﻿Digital Billboard Advertising Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024

Electromagnetic Flowmeters Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis