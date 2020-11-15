United Kingdom Foodservice Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “United Kingdom Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United Kingdom Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

United Kingdom foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

United Kingdom foodservice market is growing at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The large presence of American chain restaurants in the country sourcing American food products due to the demand for international cuisines have contributed to market growth.

– Furthermore, ethnic food is quite in the United Kingdom, leading to independent consumer foodservice outlets such as restaurants offering food from all over the world to meet distinct food preferences of consumers. Major Key Players:

McDonald’s

Yum! Brands RSC

Burger King Corporation

Starbucks Coffee Company

Doctor’s Associates Inc.

Whitbread PLC.

Domino’s

Mitchells & Butlers