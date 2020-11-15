Vietnam Food Service Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Vietnam Food Service Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Vietnam Food Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244343

Scope of the Report:

The Vietnam foodservice market is segmented by sector type into full-service restaurant, cafÃ© and bar, street kiosk, fast food, and 100% home delivery. The bars/pubs segment is gaining popularity, due to the rising disposable income of the region. Improvement in economic conditions has favored the acceptance of bars/pubs. Some of the prominent juice/smoothie bars include Guanabana Smoothies, JuicElixir, and The Juice Bar.

Market Overview:

The Vietnam Food Service Market is forecasted to reach USD 65.03 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Strong economic growth, rapid urbanization, and constantly rising disposable incomes are the key factors that will contribute to the development of the foodservice market in Vietnam. The younger generation fancies to live modern lifestyles and prefers socializing away from home, in food service establishments, similar to that of western countries.

– Expansion of retail network, supermarket, hypermarket, restaurant chains, coffee shops, and bakeries has led to increasing popularity of the former among the youth population. Branded cafÃ©s and fast food chains had resilient growth over the past few years. With a diversified product portfolio, ranging from African to Western dishes, the count of full-service restaurants has gone up considerably. New entrants, such as Tokyo Deli (Japanese), Gogi (Korean-themed), and MK (Thai), are likely to intensify the competitive scenario of the Vietnamese foodservice market.

Major Key Players:

Jollibee Food Corp.

Yum! Brands

Dunkin Brands

Vietnam Lotteria Company Ltd

Huy Vietnam

Starbucks Corporation

AFG Vietnam