Vietnam Food Service Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Vietnam Food Service Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Vietnam Food Service market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
The Vietnam foodservice market is segmented by sector type into full-service restaurant, cafÃ© and bar, street kiosk, fast food, and 100% home delivery. The bars/pubs segment is gaining popularity, due to the rising disposable income of the region. Improvement in economic conditions has favored the acceptance of bars/pubs. Some of the prominent juice/smoothie bars include Guanabana Smoothies, JuicElixir, and The Juice Bar.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Bars/pubs Record strongest Current value Growth
The changing lifestyle in the country has encouraged the consumers to shift to cafes from full-service restaurants, due to the increasing popularity of socializing through cafÃ©s. Customers of cafes include various population groups, from young to old and from low-income to high-income consumers. This has resulted in a better business opportunity for small-scale investors to expand across the potential regions. The cafes are of two types, chained cafes and independent cafes. The chained cafes usually specialize in a category of products, whereas independent cafes have the freedom to develop products according to the needs of the consumers.
Chained Pizza Full-Service Restaurants Records Outstanding Growth
The Vietnam Food Service Market is forecasted to reach USD 65.03 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Pizza FSR segment in Vietnam is dominated by international brands like Pizza hut (entered the market in 2007), Dominos (entered the market in late 2010), Pizza Inn, etc. The international brands are strategically located in the urban areas of Vietnam, like, Hanoi, HCM City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Can Tho, as they form the majority of the share of the consumer base for their premium products. The growing popularity of pizza in Vietnam has encouraged international companies to expand in the country, along with the steady competition from local players.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Vietnam Food Service Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-Service Restaurant(FSR)
5.1.2 Cafe and Bar
5.1.3 Street Kiosk
5.1.4 Fast Food
5.1.5 100% Home Delivery Restaurants
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Jollibee Food Corp.
6.4.2 Yum! Brands
6.4.3 Dunkin Brands
6.4.4 Vietnam Lotteria Company Ltd
6.4.5 Huy Vietnam
6.4.6 Starbucks Corporation
6.4.7 AFG Vietnam
6.4.8 Golden Gate JSC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
