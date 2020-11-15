Indonesia Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Indonesia Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Indonesia Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244050
Scope of the Report:
Indonesia foodservice market offers the services provided by full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244050
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Tourism Sector in the Country
Indonesia ranks among the top ten countries in the world and first in South-East Asia with the fastest growing tourism sector. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the country witnessed a Year on Year growth of 8.16% in 2018 in the number of tourists visits accounting for 1.15 million visits in the respective year. Owing to this flourishing sector the foodservice business is experiencing a top-notch growth in the country. Moreover, dishes such as Rendang, Rawon, Oxtail soup, and Siomay offered by Indonesian cuisine has been gaining considerable preferences by the tourists.
Rising Preferences for Online Food Delivery
With the increasing urbanization, there has been a surge to seek services with the best possible convenience. Attributed to which the online channel in the country is growing at the fastest pace. The food delivery apps such as Go-Jek’s â€˜Go-Food is involved in offering a much more seamless delivery service which has gained a significant number of users in recent years. By 2018, the app claimed to have registered 100,000 users ordering food from small stalls to premium class restaurants. Witnessing the growing demand through delivery apps, many restaurant owners and family-owned businesses are increasingly looking forward to operating through this platform in order to increase sales. Hence, the online channels are frosting the foodservice sector in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244050
Indonesia Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 PT Top Food Indonesia
6.4.2 McDonald’s
6.4.3 Starbucks Coffee Company
6.4.4 Domino’s Pizza, Inc
6.4.5 Yum! Brands RSC
6.4.6 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC
6.4.7 Burger King
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024
Automotive Stamping and Bending Metal Parts Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co
Intelligent Lighting Control Systems Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Wound Cleansing Products Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Bedpans Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
MIDI Cables Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Electronic Knapsack Sprayer Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024
Cresol Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Disposable Laryngeal Mask Market Status and Outlook 2020 | Industry Share and Business Size with Growth Rate, Top Key Players Update with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024
Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact