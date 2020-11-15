Indonesia Textiles Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Indonesia Textiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Indonesia Textiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Indonesia Textiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The Indonesia Textiles Industry is expected to record a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period 2019â€“2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the accelerating exports growth in the country.

– High dependency on imported raw material is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Government initiative to attract investment in the industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Major Key Players:

Indorama Corporation (PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk)

PT Argo Pantes Tbk

PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk

PT Century Textile Industry Tbk (Toray Industries Inc.)

PT Eratex Djaja Tbk

PT Indo Kordsa Tbk

PT Pan Brothers Tbk

PT Panasia Group

PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk

PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk

PT Tyfountex Indonesia