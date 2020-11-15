Indonesia Textiles Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Indonesia Textiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Indonesia Textiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Indonesia Textiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Accelerating exports growth to Drive the Market
– Indonesia is among the top 10 textile-producing nations in the world. The country is also the 12th largest textile and apparel exporter, with major exporting destinations, including the United States, EU, and Middle-East.
– The countrys exports were relatively stagnant during the four year period of 2012-2016. The biggest increase in exports was witnessed in yarn and garments during 2016-2018.
– According to API, in the year 2017, the country faced declines in exports in Japan and the European Union, which were offset by rising textile demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
– However, despite the global decline in the textile demand, the overall textile exports of the country rose by 8 % on a year-on-year basis in 2018, according to the Indonesian Textile Association (API). The United States still maintained top market destination for Indonesian textiles.
– Thus the above-mentioned factors are driving the textile industry in Indonesia.
Garments Stand out as the Largest Segment
The garment segment accounted for 22.23%, by volume in 2018, and 38.13%, by revenue, in 2018.
– The garment and textiles industry in Indonesia is raising the bar in the global textiles market, with the revenue of apparel reaching almost USD 16 billion in 2018.
– The Indonesian government has set a target to increase the export value of textiles and garments to USD 75 billion, by 2030.
– This step is expected to increase Indonesias textiles and apparel products share in the global market, by reaching 5%, by 2030.
– Domestic demand for garments is also rising, owing to the rising purchasing power of people, demand for new fashion, expansion of internet retailing, and growing sales channels.
– From the above-mentioned points, we can see a vast scope for the garments segment of the textiles industry in Indonesia during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Indonesia Textiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Accelerating Exports Growth
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Dependency on Imported Raw Material
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Textile Type
5.1.1 Fiber
5.1.2 Yarn
5.1.3 Fabric
5.1.4 Garment
5.1.5 Other Textiles
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Indorama Corporation (PT. Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk)
6.4.2 PT Argo Pantes Tbk
6.4.3 PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk
6.4.4 PT Century Textile Industry Tbk (Toray Industries Inc.)
6.4.5 PT Eratex Djaja Tbk
6.4.6 PT Indo Kordsa Tbk
6.4.7 PT Pan Brothers Tbk
6.4.8 PT Panasia Group
6.4.9 PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk
6.4.10 PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk
6.4.11 PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk
6.4.12 PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk
6.4.13 PT Tyfountex Indonesia
6.4.14 PT. Ever Shine Tex Tbk
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Government Initiative to Attract Investment in the Industry
