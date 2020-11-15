Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market in China Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market in China Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market in China market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Kiosk Market in China is growing by gaining wider acceptance due to the convenience they offer and their economic prices. Many operators today prefer kiosks over traditional brick and mortar stores because of their low initial investment and overhead costs. The growing technological propagation and combining of Kiosk products with a vast kind of applications such as retail and healthcare etc. are the major factors driving the growth of the kiosk market.

Kiosk market in China was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.44% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The demand of kiosks in entertainment has seen growth, owing to the changing consumer trends, especially in the countryâ€™s youth population. Gaming kiosks have seen a growth in casinos, gaming & sports venues, and malls.

– Growing demands for ATM in the country is a key driver for the market as consumers in this region are increasingly preferring interactive and touch screen ATMs. Technological advancements have enabled ATMs to be equipped with speech capability for the visually-impaired. In addition, the number of ATMs equipped with the central bankâ€™s PBOC 2.0 standard chip card readers is growing, as is the number of EMV-compliant terminals. This preference is set to boost the growth of the kiosk market.

– Growing tourism in the country is growing the market as many retailers and other service providers, in places with high concentration of tourists, are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminates the communication and information barrier for the tourist and provide easy services for tourists giving the real time updates.

– Increasing cybersecurity concern is challenging the market as China has been the target for many international hacker groups from the developed nations, who pose a high threat and recent hacks of kiosk systems worldwide are forcing consumers to seek other substitutes. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

