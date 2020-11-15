Italy Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Italy Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Italy Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand for Cafes and Bars
Cafes and Bars emerge as one of the largest growing segment in the market with the growing preferences for coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Further, the cafes are offering affordable food products ranging cold and hot meals leading to an increased willingness to spend. Many companies are investing to launch their outlets in the country. For instance, in 2018, the giant player, Starbucks Coffee Company launched its first outlet in the country. With the growing urbanization and improved lifestyle, Italians are increasingly preferring wine over other alcoholic drinks uplifting the business for wine bars in the country.
Growing Frequent Eating Out Trend
The increasing frequency of Italians for eating out is majorly benefitting the foodservice sector of the country. According to FIPE, around 39 million Italians ate out in 2016 accounting for 35.3% of the total revenue generated by food consumption in the country. The majority comprised of 34 million consumers eating lunch out on weekdays while the number of people dining out for dinner remained around 2 million. Italy holds more catering enterprises per square km as compared to any other country in the world portraying a flourishing foodservice market in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
