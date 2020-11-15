Italy Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Italy Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Italy Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14243998

Scope of the Report:

Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Market Overview:

Italy foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.24% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Continuous growth in brands franchising, increased demand for healthier and quality food and booming digital commercialization are few factors augmenting the foodservice market in Italy. Further, supplemented by the active tourism in the country Italy remains the third largest foodservice market in Europe.

– Cities such as Lombardy, Lazio, and Campania account for the highest number of foodservice establishments in the country. Major Key Players:

McDonald’s

Domino’s Pizza, Inc

Yum! Brands RSC

Burger King

Gruppo Sebeto

Lagardere Food Services Srl