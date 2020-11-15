Japan Defense Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Japan Defense Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Japan Defense market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14243995

Scope of the Report:

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the Japan defense market. The report also includes details on ongoing projects and military procurement plans.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14243995

Key Market Trends:

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the Japan defense market during the forecast period owing to various ongoing procurement plans for replacing aging combat aircraft. Japan is currently, pushing ahead with research and development into advanced fighter jet technology, despite uncertainty over its acquisition strategy for a next-generation fighter. Japan is also in plans to upgrade its aging F-2 fighter aircraft fleet. The increasing military might of China has led to the Japanese government investing in advanced fighter aircraft with radar-evading stealth technology, advanced sensors to maintain situational awareness in the airspace, increasing data-processing power, and the ability to conduct secure, automated, real-time communications. In 2018, the Japanese government reported that they shall be acquiring 20 additional F-35 A stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corporation over the next six years. Moreover, acquiring of these aircraft shall provide Japan a competitive edge over potential foes in the Asia-Pacific while also increasing the reliance of Japan on the military technology of the US. In addition, Japan is also in plans to develop their own fighter jet which has been codenamed as the F-3. On the other hand, the high cost of military aircraft development shall lead to Japan searching for foreign partners to collaborate on the project. Likewise, in 2018, the Japanese government reported that they shall be acquiring nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from the United States. The Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) maintains a fleet of 13 E-2C Hawkeyes and four E-767 aircraft as part of its Airborne Early Warning Wing. The E-2Cs is expected to be phased out of the service by the late 2020s. Thus, upcoming procurements and developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Japan Defense Market is Anticipated to Experience a Steady Growth During 2019-2024

Japans military spending in 2018 accounted for 2.6%, thereby reaching USD 46.6 billion in 2018. In 2018, the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister announced that they have approved a plan to spend around USD 242.7 billion on defense expenditure for the next five years. The governments defense policy features the conversion of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDFs) two Izumo-class helicopter carriers into multirole aircraft carriers from which the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter can be operated. Additionally, the new National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPGs) and the associated Mid-Term Defense Plan (MTDP) have also put a strong emphasis on three new defense domains in the country, namely, cyber, space, and electronic warfare (EW). Developments in such domains are expected to be a part of Japans new multidimensional integrated defense force. Japan have also announced their intention of buying an additional 63 conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) F-35As and 42 STOVL F-35Bs over the coming decade for replacing 99 of the Japan Air Self-Defense Forces (JASDFs) 201 Boeing-Mitsubishi F-15J/DJ Eagle multirole combat aircraft. In addition, Japan is joining the international race to add artificial intelligence and drones to its defense capabilities. Additionally, Japan is in plans to develop hypersonic weapons in order to deter Chinese attacks on disputed islands in the East China Sea. The 2019 defense budget of Japan is estimated at USD 48.4 billion and includes a two-pronged strategy to support its forces: shorter-term measures include upgrading electronic warfare and missile-defence capabilities and medium-term efforts which include research and development of hypersonic weapons. Additionally, for future defense capabilities, Japan is in plans to enhance their response capability by pursuing further joint operations and improve the mission-capable rate of their defense equipment while strengthening the logistical support foundations of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF). Thus, various ongoing developments shall lead to a growth in the Japan defense market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14243995

Japan Defense Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 JAPAN DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Armed Forces

6.1.1 Air Force

6.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

6.1.1.2 Communication Systems

6.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

6.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.1.2 Army

6.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection

6.1.2.2 Communication Systems

6.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition

6.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

6.1.3 Navy

6.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition

6.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned and Unmanned Vehicles

6.1.3.3 Communication Systems

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Vendor Market Share

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.4.3 The Boeing Company

7.4.4 BAE Systems plc

7.4.5 Raytheon Company

7.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.4.7 Thales Group

7.4.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.4.9 ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

7.4.10 Japan Steel Works Ltd

7.4.11 Toshiba Corp

7.4.12 Komatsu Ltd

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Intensive Care Product Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Zirconia Powders Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Online Maternity Wear Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Transfer Chair Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Laser Ophthalmoscopes Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Anti-Osteocalcin Antibody Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact

Coconut Vinegar Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Aviation Fuel Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Smart Waste Bins Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

﻿Mycotoxin Binders and Modifier Market Size Analysis with COVID-19 Impact | Latest Trends, Development Status with Business Share, and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2024

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026