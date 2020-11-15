Japan Foodservice Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Japan Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Japan Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes Japan foodservice, such as full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar and 100% home delivery restaurant. By structure, the market is segmented as Independent consumer, foodservice and chained consumer food service.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Overseas Visitors to Japan
Increasing inbound tourism in Japan is majorly driving Japan’s foodservice market. Japanese foodservice industries are increasingly offering international cuisines, for domestic as well as the international population. A comparatively weaker yen, making imported food cost more but also resulting in an increased in the quantity of arriving foreign tourists. After full-service restaurants, tourist prefers visiting Cafe and Bars in Japan. Traditional Japanese bars has got a strong presence across the country, which attracts the tourist. Global fast-food corporations like McDonalds and Starbucks Corporation attracts tourist towards itself as they provide their original taste all over the world, but the majority of tourist enjoy having local food, thus contributing to local foodservice market in the country. By source, Japan National Tourism Organization, the graph indicates the rate of annual tourism in Japan.
Full-Service Restaurant is the largest Market
High commercial earning and steady growth of employment in Japan, consumers have a preference to dine outside. The Japanese food industry produces a variety of foods, like traditional Japanese food, international food, health-oriented food for all demographics. The frequency of dining outside is different for both the genders, as male consumers visit all types of full-service restaurants more frequently than females consumers. Whereas, the age of the consumers also affects the market, as 18- to 24-year-olds claimed the highest average monthly dining-out frequency, followed by a 25- to 34-year-old population. Fast food, Cafe and Bar and 100% Home Delivery Restaurants can lead to being a threat to full-service restaurants in the coming future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Japan Foodservice Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Key Strategies Adopted
6.3 Market Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 McDonald’s
6.4.2 Yum! Brands
6.4.3 Starbucks Corporation
6.4.4 ZENSHO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd
6.4.5 Saint Marc Cafe Holdings
6.4.6 Mister Donut
6.4.7 MOS Burger
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
