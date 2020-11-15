Japan Foodservice Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Japan Foodservice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Japan Foodservice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes Japan foodservice, such as full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar and 100% home delivery restaurant. By structure, the market is segmented as Independent consumer, foodservice and chained consumer food service.

Market Overview:

The Japan foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The Japanese consumer foodservice industry is undergoing reformation. Major chained restaurants are playing an increasingly important role.

– Independent players and wholesalers are gradually ceased of the market, as major companies create vertical supply chains and purchase directly from producers.

– It is mostly dominated by local players. Independent outlets gain more market share, due to an increased priority for locally sourced food and ingredients. Major Key Players:

McDonald’s

Yum! Brands

Starbucks Corporation

ZENSHO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

Saint Marc Cafe Holdings

Mister Donut