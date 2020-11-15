Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Crop monitoring is the technology that facilitates real-time crop vegetation monitoring via spectral analysis of high-resolution images for different fields and crops that enables to track positive and negative dynamics of crop development.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

GPS and GNSS Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Miniaturization and improved accuracy of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology (of which, GPS is mostly in use, at present) makes it possible for wide-scale adoption of precision farming technologies for geo-positioning and field mapping.

– The United States is the leading country, in terms of the GNNS/GPS technology used in agriculture. Nearly 70% of the advanced technologies in the United States farms are using some level of GPS/GNSS.

– GPS-based applications in precision farming include major areas such as yield mapping and monitoring, and farm planning along with field mapping, soil sampling, tractor guidance, crop scouting, variable rate applications.

– Therefore, with increased adoption of GPS and GNSS coupled with the benefits offered, the demand for crop monitoring is set to increase over the forecast period.

United States to Account for the Largest Share

– As per the estimates of the US Department of Agriculture, nearly 2,029,200 farms in the US used 950 million acre land, in 2017. With a huge dependency on the agriculture sector, the government in the country is increasingly focussing on implementing precision farming technologies.

– The key agencies responsible for the uprising in large-scale agriculture in the US include NASA, NOAA, and the US Department of Agriculture. Their goal is to improve farmer’s profitability and reduce the environmental concerns caused due to the application of various chemicals.

– Moreover, although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had laid out restrictions towards the flying of drones, as per their new rules passed in 2016, drones for commercial purposes, weighing up to 55 lb, can be used in the US during daylight hours. These initiatives have aided the adoption of precision farming in the country.

– Further, according to the Farm Profits and Adoption of Precision Agriculture study in 2017, yield mapping is used on about 40% of US corn and soybean acres, GPS soil maps on about 30%, guidance on over 50%, and VRT on 28-34% of acres.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Crop Monitoring Technology in Precision Farming Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for Food Products and Improved Crop Yield

4.3.2 Convergence of IT with Agriculture

4.3.3 Governmental Support and Decline in Price of Sensors Aid Adoption

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Relatively Low Awareness and Lack af Specialists Remain a Concern

4.4.2 High Initial Costs and Sluggish Penetration of Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Guidance System

5.1.2 Remote Sensing

5.1.3 Variable Rate Technology

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Service

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Field Mapping

5.3.2 Soil Monitoring

5.3.3 Crop Scouting

5.3.4 Yield Monitoring

5.3.5 Variable Rate Application

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AGCO Corporation

6.1.2 AG Junction Inc.

6.1.3 Deere & CompanyD

6.1.4 Hickey-john Corporation

6.1.5 Teejet Technologies Illinois LLC

6.1.6 Raven Industries Inc.

6.1.7 Lindsay Corporation

6.1.8 Monsanto Company

6.1.9 Valmont Industries Inc.

6.1.10 Yara International ASA

6.1.11 Topcon Precision Agriculture

6.1.12 Trimble Navigation Limited

6.1.13 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont)

6.1.14 Land O’lakes Inc.

6.1.15 BASF SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

