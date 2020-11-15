Chipless RFID Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Chipless RFID Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chipless RFID market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is an emerging disruptive wireless technology for identification, tracking, and sensing. A chipless RFID tag does not contain an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), hence the reader does all signal processing to read the tag. Chipless RFID tags are low-cost passive microwave/millimeter wave circuits where the information is stored in printable resonators and delay lines and typically implemented in flexible substrates such as polymers and papers, like optical barcodes.

The chipless RFID market is expected to register a CAGR of 28%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Technological advancements have led to new approaches within the RFID technology like microprocessors with 5.8 GHz tags for smart cards and chipless IDs that enable contactless communication even in the absence of a silicon chip.

– The chipless RFID technology has emerged as a low‐cost alternative for chipped RFID system and has the potential to penetrate mass markets for low‐cost item tagging, considering the high cost of silicon chip RFID transponders compared to optical barcodes. Thus, problems of achieving low-cost chipped RFID are presented with the proposed solution of chipless RFID for lowering the price of the RFID tag.

– For instance, in August 2018, the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Center for Wireless Communications at UC San Diego announced their chipless ID technology that can reflect WiFi signals. The chipless RFID technology released by them is in the form of metal tags made from copper foil printed on thin, flexible substrates, like paper.

– The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) estimated that by 2020, more than 50 billion objects will be networked, of which many will use chipless RFID. With IoT being implemented in the supply chain across the pharmaceutical, manufacturing and other logistics industries, such statistics substantiate the market potential over the forecast period. < Major Key Players:

