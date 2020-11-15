Artificial Sweeteners Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Artificial Sweeteners Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Artificial Sweeteners market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame. By Application into Bakery Products, Dairy products, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others. Others category include jams, syrups, raisins, etc. And the geographical analysis of the market has also been included.

Global artificial sweetener market is projected to reach 2.70 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

– Artificial sweeteners are many times sweeter than table sugar, but it has energy density far lower than table sugar.

– The artificial sweeteners are finding widening applications in the past few years. The prominent areas where the artificial sweeteners are majorly used are in the food and beverage industry, which includes soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc.

– Soft drink industry is found to have the maximum consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the increasing demand for low sugar and diet beverages.

– The toxicological evidences and the concerns regarding the safety of artificial sweeteners is the major restraint of the market. Major Key Players:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.