Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Pedestrian Detection Systems Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pedestrian Detection Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The pedestrian detection system is an advanced driver safety assistance system, which aids in avoiding collisions. It is an essential component in any intelligent video surveillance system, as it provides the fundamental information for semantic understanding of the video footages.

The global pedestrian detection system market has been segmented by type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Road Fatalities

Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems. As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

As per the WHO, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Deaths of pedestrians and cyclists accounted for 26% of all deaths, while that of those using motorized two- and three-wheelers accounted for 28%.

Thus, the number of pedestrians hit and killed has been continually increasing. For instance –

– According to a preliminary estimate published by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in 2018, in the United States, 6,227 pedestrians were killed in road fatalities, a 51% increase, as compared to that in 2009.

– Five states in the country, namely, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, accounted for 46% of all pedestrian deaths, despite representing only 33% of the US population, according to Census data. California recorded the largest number of pedestrian deaths, at 432.

– In 2017, in India, the government data showed that the number of fatalities shot up, from 12,330 in 2014 to 20,457 in 2017, an increase of around 66%, which translated to 56 pedestrians’ deaths, daily.

Regions, such as Europe and North America, are developed, and with the increase in the number of vehicle sales, more customers are opting for trending ADAS features in their vehicles, owing to the need for safety and comfort features.

Initially, the majority of the consumers did not adopt these systems, due to the high cost and lack of awareness. However, with the new government regulations in place and the proven safety benefits, these systems have gained consumer interest. The ongoing installations are being done by both OEMs and aftermarkets, to facilitate end users with ADAS features.

Europe is expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

In 2017, 21% of all people killed on roads were pedestrians. In general, pedestrian fatalities have decreased at a lower rate than for other road-users (by 15% from 2010 to 2017, compared to a total fatality decrease of 20%).

The European Commission has made it mandatory for all new cars to be equipped with safety equipment by 2021. The commission wants to fit all the 11 various ADAS features designed to prevent or mitigate accidents. The European Union anticipates that the addition of these 11 ADAS safety features may not only save over 7,000 lives across Europe but may also prevent 38,000 serious injuries between 2020 and 2030.

– In March 2019, EU institutions agreed on the revision of the General Safety Regulation that may make many vehicle safety measures mandatory from 2022 in vehicles across EU countries. The new proposal is expected to save over 25,000 lives and prevent 140,000 serious injuries by 2038, in line with the “Vision Zero”, which aims to achieve the target of zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.

The vehicle safety measures that have direct relevance to the cyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety include Intelligent Speed Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for car to pedestrian/cyclist, and HGV/truck ‘VRU detection’ assist, which may warn the driver if a pedestrian or cyclist is in the blind spot of a large vehicle (in review of the General Safety Regulation and the Pedestrian Safety Regulation, under the Third “Europe on the Move” set of actions).

In Europe, Germany is expected to be one of the major markets. With the growing focus toward both passengers’ safety and pedestrians’ and cyclists’ safety, the demand for advanced drivers safety assistance systems of collision warning systems has been continually increasing.

– In February 2019, the Federal Statistical Office reported that 3,265 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2018, an increase of 2.7% was observed when compared to that of 2017.

– Increase in the total number of death was the result of the rise in deaths of cyclists and motorcyclists.

– However, the country witnessed a decline in the number of pedestrian deaths by approximately 6%.

Irrespective of the decline in the number of pedestrians deaths, the country has been striving to further reduce the pedestrian and cyclists fatalities, and the announcement of the revision of the General Safety Regulations may further aid in reducing the fatalities.

– To reduce the number of accidents and fatalities, the department of transportation has made it compulsory to incorporate forward collision avoidance technology system in vehicles from 2017 onward. This system has the combination of long-range detection (e.g. adaptive cruise control), short-range and wide-angle system (e.g. pedestrian detection), and autonomous emergency braking. This regulation is anticipated to drive the market for pedestrian detection systems in the country over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Video

5.1.2 Infrared

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Russia

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Automobile Manufacturers

6.2.1.1 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.2.1.2 Volvo Cars

6.2.1.3 BMW

6.2.1.4 Mercedes-Benz

6.2.1.5 Audi AG

6.2.1.6 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

6.2.1.7 Peugeot

6.2.1.8 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.9 General Motors Company

6.2.2 Suppliers of Pedestrian Detection Systems and Components*

6.2.2.1 Mobileye

6.2.2.2 Aptiv PLC

6.2.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.2.5 Denso Corporation

6.2.2.6 FLIR System

6.2.2.7 Panasonic Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

