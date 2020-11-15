Smoothies Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Smoothies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smoothies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.

– Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juice. The increasing health consciousness and growing demand for convenience and value are factors that are encouraging consumers to opt for smoothies and smoothie bowls.

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd

Barfresh Food Group