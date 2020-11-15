Smoothies Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Smoothies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smoothies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages
Smoothies which include a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended as a healthy diet. Also, an increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyle and food habits and health benefits driving the growth of the smoothies market. Moreover, the consumption habits of people, nowadays, includes meal skipping and using other snack foods as substitutes. The carbohydrate intake, when smoothies made without sugar, is very less; thus, the reason most gym trainers recommend it to people wanting to lose weight, therefore smoothies are perfect meal replacement food products, as they are healthier than other snack options, taste good and offer convenience and portability.
North America Holds the Major Share in Smoothies Market
North America dominates the healthy smoothies market followed by Asia Pacific region. The United States has the major consumption of healthy smoothies ingredients, owing to a busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in this region. Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy lifestyle has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits over conventional smoothies are likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smoothies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Fruit-based
5.1.2 Dairy-based
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Restaurants
5.2.3 Smoothie Bars
5.2.4 Convenience Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Bolthouse Farms
6.3.2 Jamba Juice Company
6.3.3 MTY Food Group
6.3.4 Smoothie King
6.3.5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
6.3.6 Ella’s Kitchen Ltd
6.3.7 Barfresh Food Group
6.3.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
