Mints Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

By product type, the market is divided into power mints and standard mints. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist retailers, supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

Mints market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– North America is the largest market for mint and breath fresheners, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market is North America is driven by an increase in the consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers.

– Breath sweeteners include sugar confectionery, flavored with natural or synthetic mint oil, with varied mint concentration. Some of the popular products are Polo, Murray Mints, etc.

– Companies are using uniquely-designed metal tins for their premium range of breath sweetener packaging, in order to enhance the customer appeal of the product. Major Key Players:

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd

Perfetti Van Melle

Ricola

Mars Incorporated

The Hershey Company