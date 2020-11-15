Safety Motion Control Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Safety Motion Control Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Safety Motion Control market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275450

Scope of the Report:

A safety motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions, which creates trajectories for motors and actuators. Motion control drives are a structural part of motion controllers. These are mainly used for process automation in various end-user industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages, among others. Due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of these systems.,it is widely used in the industries.

Market Overview:

The safety motion control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.65 % over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Moreover, due to growing industrialization and high adoption of automation in the industrial process, the motion control market is growing to a large extent.

– An integrated motion control system contains several components such as motors, encoders, controllers, user interfaces and associated software. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. Over the last few years, a significant rise in the adoption of safety tools across the industry was registered.

– The drivers for growth in the market are increased demand for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, flexible automation functions, easy set-up and maintenance and more importantly, industry safety standards mandating the use of safety systems in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

– High capital requirements, high deployment cost and lack of availability of professionals are a major impediment to growth in this market. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK Group

Siemens AG