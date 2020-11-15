Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275449

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275449

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Decking

– Decking is one of the most important applications for wood-plastic composites in Europe, where sales of solid profiles are rising, as compared to that of the hollow ones.

– In construction, a deck is a flat or profiled (anti-slip) surface that is capable of supporting weight. A deck is similar to a floor, but is typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.

– Wood plastic composite decking can be used in a number of ways, such as part of garden landscaping, extension of the living areas of houses, an alternative to stone-based features (such as patios), and in residential decks, as spaces for cooking, dining, and seating.

– Due to environmental and durability concerns related to softwoods and hardwoods, wood plastic composite decking (a mixture of two materials, typically wood pulp and recycled materials, such as plastic bottles or bags) was introduced in the market. Proponents of composite decking have touted this as a much needed development, as it helps to curb logging of trees for new decks.

– The typical production process of WPC decks in Europe involves the extrusion of a decking profile, based on a PVC or PE matrix followed by PP.

– In Europe, the WPC decking market is soon going to reach a mature stage, which means that the companies involved in the market may have lower growth rates. This development is driving the players to look for new areas of application.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Germany dominated the market in the region.

– Germany is the largest manufacturer and consumer of wood-plastic composites in Europe. Most WPC compounders in

Europe are located in Germany

– The demand for wood-plastic composites for construction applications may be driven by the country’s strong construction sector. German construction companies are benefiting from the soaring demand for real estate, increasing investments in buildings, and high state spending on infrastructure. The upswing in construction has been encouraged by the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates, a growing urban population, and high immigration rate over the past five years. The sector is also helping to propel the overall economic growth.

– In housing construction, nominal sales jumped by 27% in January and February 2018, and the German government also made an announcement regarding its plan to construct around 1.5 million housing units by 2021. The overhang of pending residential building permits increased to more than 400,000, suggesting that the sector may continue to drive growth.

– Revenues in the German construction sector is likely to grow by 6% in nominal terms, to hit USD 145 billion in 2019, according to the ZDB and HDB construction associations, and up to 320,000 homes are likely to be built in 2019.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the market for wood-plastic composites during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275449

Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Sustainable Characteristics of Wood Plastic Composites

4.1.2 Growing Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Challenges in Recycling Wood Plastic Composites

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Decking

5.1.2 Auto-interior Parts

5.1.3 Siding and Fencing

5.1.4 Technical Applications

5.1.5 Furniture

5.1.6 Consumer Goods

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Belgium

5.2.5 Finland

5.2.6 Norway

5.2.7 Denmark

5.2.8 Sweden

5.2.9 Other European Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beologic NV

6.4.2 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.3 Moller GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.4 RENOLIT GOR SpA

6.4.5 Vannplastic Ltd

6.4.6 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 Haussermann Group

6.4.8 Linotech

6.4.9 NOVO-TECH

6.4.10 Polyplank AB

6.4.11 Silvadec

6.4.12 UPM Biocomposites

6.4.13 Technamation Technical Europe GmbH

6.4.14 Tecnaro GmbH

6.4.15 NATURinFORM GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Recycling Rates of Plastic in Europe

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Plastic Packaging Sacks Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Transmission Line Arrester Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Hydrocolloids Market 2020 – COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Potential Growth Segments, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Eyeglass Lens Grinding Machine Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Fomesafen Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Hygienic Point Level Sensor Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Water-based Digital Inks Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Hand Held Electric Drills Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

AB Testing Software Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026

MRI Scanner Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Dental Implants Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Commercial Vehicle Tools Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025