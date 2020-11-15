Enterprise Application Integration Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Enterprise Application Integration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Application Integration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Enterprise application integration software refers to server software, hardware, or virtual appliances installed on-premise inside a data center, or offered in a public or private cloud, which acts as a middleware to integrate applications.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Cloud in IT and Telecom Drives the Enterprise Application Integration Market

– The demand for EAI solutions in the IT industry is majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platforms, which is expected to drive the demand for EAI solutions, in the segment. IT majors have grown to become some of the most valuable firms, in their respective countries. Thus, to maintain the competitive edge, they are also shifting toward cloud deployment.

– The telecom sector is facing a mode of flux, due to rapidly developing technologies, growing demand, diversity in client base, demand for current products and services at cheaper prices, and the merging of multiple industries, like cable and satellite, with established telecoms. Thus, the adoption of EAI is expected to enable CSPs (cloud service providers) to maintain and manage diverse systems and applications across multiple functions, by allowing them to accomplish logical business process integration, among various disparate application systems.

– The adoption of cloud platforms also serves as a way to integrate various applications, facilitate new and expanded channels, manage costs, manage private cloud, improve access to client data, and other better services.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– North America is both the largest and fastest growing market for Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) solutions, globally. The region has a high rate of adoption from almost all the end-user segments in the region, especially contributed by the demand from the United States.

– E-commerce sector is also one of the primary sources of demand for EAI solutions. The region was responsible for more than 20% of the total global retail e-commerce sales in 2017. EAI solutions are increasingly being used to connect the backend systems of e-commerce websites to facilitate quick decision making and ensure the ready availability of data.

– With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies and the US targeting to bring back production establishments into the country, there has been a considerable increase in usage of EAI solutions in the manufacturing sector as well.

– Further, stable banking and financial sector in, both the United States and Canada due to recovering oil and gas sector, a primary contributor to the region’s economy, BFSI sector is increasingly tending toward quality digital services with the help of EAI solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Enterprise Application Integration Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Real-Data Access and Management

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Availability of Open Source Software

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Organisation Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT and Telecom

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Government

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 MuleSoft Inc.

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 SAP SE

6.1.7 Software AG

6.1.8 Tibco Software Inc.

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

