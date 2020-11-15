United States Hair Care Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “United States Hair Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United States Hair Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275443
Scope of the Report:
United States haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275443
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products
The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.
Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products across the Country
The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to America Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275443
United States Hair Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Shampoo
5.1.2 Conditioner
5.1.3 Hair Styling Agent
5.1.4 Hair Colorant
5.1.5 Hair Oil
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.
6.4.2 Unilever PLC
6.4.3 L’Oreal SA
6.4.4 Shiseido Group
6.4.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
6.4.6 Kao Corporation
6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Charcoal Lump Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Custom Made Clothes Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Electrolytic Aluminum Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Classroom Projectors Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Buckwheat Products Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2020 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026
Micro Lim Machines Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Infrared Fiber Laser Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Auto Body Software Market – Growth Insights and Trends, Development by Regions 2020 Key Driven Factors, CAGR Status with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size Forecast to 2026
Biodegradable Microsphere Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Liner Hanger System Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024
Balance Car Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025