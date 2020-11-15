Packaging Industry in Mexico Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Packaging Industry in Mexico Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Packaging Industry in Mexico market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The packaging is a portion of the multi-faceted system for providing products from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption. Its principal purpose is to guard the product and ensure it is delivered safely and securely and in flawless and perfect condition to the end user (manufacturer of product or consumer). Its role in a circular economy is to sustain the value in a product for as long as required and to help remove product waste. It is a sector ripe for future and upcoming innovation.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Industrial Demand for Down Gauging to Drive the Market

– Packaging has been preferred in many instances, owing to its low usage of resources and energy, as compared to alternative forms of packaging methods. It provides significant performance advantages over rigid packagings, such as significant reductions in packaging costs, materials used, and transportation costs. Flexible packaging for commodity goods and services requires large volumes of raw materials, despite the low-profit-margin for product polymer manufacturers, as there are a plethora of raw material suppliers in the industry to cater to this demand.

– The price of plastic feedstocks is subject to the variability of the global hydrocarbon market, which determines the price and the costs incurred by plastic polymer manufacturers. To counter this, packaging manufacturers have searched for alternatives, to provide a much better solution, which has a reduced impact on the environment, and which is expected to produce higher efficiency.

– Down gauging refers to reducing the amount of material in a product, while still maintaining, or even improving the properties of the material. Improved plastics have been recognized to offer tremendous down gauging opportunities in packaging. A gram or two saved in the weight of a package has been identified to have an enormous impact on the environment, and the energy efficiency obtained when considering millions of individual packages produced annually.

Food & Beverage End-user Segment to Have the Largest Market Share

– The steady decline in poverty rates, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has led to the growth of the food industry in Mexico. Packaged food products have recorded high growth, owing to the growing need for convenience and ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle of the local populace.

– Packaging companies around the world are manufacturing packages that help achieve these objectives so that food manufacturer can safely transport and sell their products to end customers. Mexico is witnessing the fastest growth for retail packaging in the food sector, after Brazil, in Latin America.

– Owing to the slump in soft drink consumption in North America and Europe, Mexico is seen as a potential market. Though carbonated soft drinks sales are declining, due to growing conscientious population, high growth is witnessed in the RTD drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

– From morning juice to rejuvenating drinks, consumers currently are spending more on products that are safe to consume to keep them refreshed. On the other hand, the consumption of alcoholic drinks in this country is on the rise, due to low taxes, unregulated marketing, and flexible government policies.

– This country has one of the highest per capita consumers of alcohol and there is a surge in the demand for packaging. The packaging for alcohol has increased the portability in the supply chain, allowing consumers to consume at their comfort.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Packaging Industry in Mexico Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Longer Product Shelf Life and Changing Lifestyle of People

4.3.2 New Innovative Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Concerns about the Environment and Recycling

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Material

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.2 Flexible Foam

5.1.3 Paper Product

5.1.4 Metallic Packaging

5.1.5 Cloth Packaging

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Personal Care

5.2.2 Home Care

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Food & Beverage

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi PLC

6.1.3 Wipak Group

6.1.4 Sit Group SpA

6.1.5 Phoenix Closures Inc.

6.1.6 Glenroy Inc.

6.1.7 Fres-co System USA Inc.

6.1.8 JL Packaging Corporation

6.1.9 Belmark Inc.

6.1.10 Printpack Inc.

6.1.11 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.12 Constantia Flexibles Group

6.1.13 Innovia Films Mexico S.A. de C.V.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

