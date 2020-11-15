Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Fire-resistant Fabrics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fire-resistant Fabrics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275303

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fire-resistant Fabrics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275303

Key Market Trends:

Transport Segment to Dominate the Market

– Fire-resistant fabrics are used in the transport industry during the construction of railways, automotive, aircraft, and marine. The global transport sector is expected to grow at a healthy rate in response to foreign investments for the construction of better railways, metro, and rail networks.

– Growing railway construction across the world is expected to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics.

– In China, the government is planning to spend CNY 732 billion on railway projects in 2018, with a view to construct the world’s leading rail system. In addition, 4,000km of new tracks are being planned for 2019 and 87.5% or 3,500 km is expected to be for high-speed railway tracks.

– In India, the government has plans to develop metro rail projects in over 30 Indian cities.

– In the automotive sector, growing demand for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific countries, like India, has also fuelled the studied market’s growth.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– The demand for fire-resistant fabrics in China is mainly driven by the growing manufacturing activities of the aerospace industry in the country.

– This growth in the industry is primarily dependent on the rising passenger traffic, due to the higher consumer spending power and better air connectivity. This increasing passenger traffic is further creating a robust demand for an increase in the number of aircrafts.

– According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of passengers reached a new high of more than 600 million in 2018. Furthermore, the country is planning to launch 260 new international air routes.

– Currently, the country is running 2,185 general aviation aircrafts and is planning to have more than 5,000 aircrafts and 500 airports by 2020.

– Automotive production in China is growing continuously over the past few years. The growth rate in 2017 was 3.3%, accounting for the production of around 29 million units. In 2018, the growth rate decreased to -4.2%, but still leading the global production of around 27.8 million units. However, the government focus on the production of electric vehicles is likely to drive the demand for fire-resistant fabrics market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275303

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Industrial Standards for Fabrics

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Fire-resistant Fabrics in Home and Commercial Furnishing

4.1.3 Growing Demand from the Mining Industry in South America

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Price of Raw Materials used to Make Fire-resistant Fabrics

4.2.2 Lack of Safety Compliance

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Apparel

5.1.2 Non-apparel

5.2 End-use Application

5.2.1 Industrial Protective & Mining Clothing

5.2.2 Transport

5.2.2.1 Railway

5.2.2.2 Aircraft

5.2.2.3 Automotive (Roadway)

5.2.2.4 Marine

5.2.3 Defense & Firefighting Service

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DowDuPont

6.4.2 Glen Raven, Inc.

6.4.3 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.4 KANEKA CORPORATION

6.4.5 LENZING AG

6.4.6 Newtex Industries, Inc.

6.4.7 PBI Fibers International

6.4.8 Solvay

6.4.9 Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH.

6.4.10 TenCate Fabrics – EU.

6.4.11 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

6.4.12 Westex by Milliken

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Countries

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Dolutegravir Sodium Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Air Duct Heaters Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Smartphone Operating System Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Sand Filters Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

UVC Sterilizer Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Frozen Food Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Our Other Reports:

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Diabetes Diet Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Morcellator Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Next Generation Bullet Proofing Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Thermal Inkjet Printer Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026