Xylene Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The "Xylene Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Xylene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Solvent Application to Dominate the Market

– Majority of xylene is used as a solvent for rubber, leather, and printing industries. Other various applications of xylene include chemical intermediates, and blending agents for high-motor and aviation fuels and breathing devices (inhalers).

– It’s very good at dissolving compounds that dissolve poorly in water. Its ability to do so stems from its properties and its chemical structure. Xylene is volatile which means it evaporates readily. For this reason, it is used in situations where the manufacturer needs to dissolve a compound but then evaporate the solvent.

– It is a good cleaning agent for silicon wafers, steel, and is also used to sterilize several substances. Xylene is used as a feedstock in the production of petrol, gasoline, and jet fuel.

– It is also used as a concrete sealer, in laboratories to make baths with dry ice, in order to cool reaction vessels, and as a solvent to remove synthetic immersion oil from the microscope objective in light microscopy.

– Thus from the aforementioned points, a progressive scope for solvents segment of xylene market is seen in the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– The United States ranks among the top three countries across the world in consumption of xylene. The rapid growth for xylene in the United States has been majorly driven by ample construction activities, which are being supported by the growing economy.

– In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate of the United States grew from 2.7%. In 2018, the annual GDP growth rate was 2.9%, and the GDP is further expected to record similar growth in 2019, with the industrial and construction sectors accounting for approximately 50% of the GDP.

– The United States is the second largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13% in 2017 and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. In 2018, it has increased by 1.1% and reached a total of 11,314,705 units.

– This surge has increased the consumption of paints and coatings and adhesives in the country in recent times and this has further increased consumption of xylene.

– The construction industry in the United States has witnessed rapid growth in 2018 as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction.

– Thus with the rapid growth in building and construction, automotive, and other industries the market for xylene is expected to rapidly increase in the United States, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Xylene Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Rapidly Growing End-user Industries

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Xylene and its Types

4.2.2 Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Use of Plastic-free Products

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Ortho-Xylene

5.1.2 Meta-Xylene

5.1.3 Para-Xylene

5.1.4 Mixed Xylene

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Monomer

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.3.2 Paints and Coatings

5.3.3 Adhesives

5.3.4 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

6.4.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.9 LOTTE Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

6.4.11 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.12 SK global chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.13 S-Oil Corporation

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Cheaper Feedstock through Shale Oil Discoveries

7.2 Other Opportunities

