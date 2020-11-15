Insulated Concrete Form Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Insulated Concrete Form Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Insulated Concrete Form market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Insulated Concrete Form market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Application to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, residential application segment dominated the market.

– ICF offers a high level of energy efficiency when compared to traditional construction materials such as bricks, and wood.

– Increase in the number of building codes that demand energy efficiency has led to the rise in the number of ICF constructions in the residential sector.

– For instance, the new energy code in Canada demands continuous below-grade insulations in residential structures.

– According to distributors and installers in the two major markets of the United States and Canada, the vast majority of ICF home constructions are skewed toward high-end custom homes, and the demand is still being driven by homeowners, in terms of the number of projects.

– Multi-family homes attribute to the largest market growth in the residential sector. Furthermore, basement constructions still make up a significant portion of ICF residential construction works.

– Hence, with growing awareness and promotional campaigns held by various ICF organizations, the market for ICF in the residential sector is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The global ICF market is dominated by North America owing to the high demand from end-user industries in the United States.

– The demand for ICF in the United States is driven by commercial and institutional sub-segments. However, the residential sub-segment held a dominant position in the US ICF market in 2018.

– The growing residential construction industry in the United States is expected to drive the demand for ICF in the region.

– The municipal and state governments have largely adopted the ICF technology, to abide by the quicker construction timelines and long-term energy savings. Additionally, there has been a consistently growing demand for ICF from schools.

– Furthermore, rebuilding in Texas and Florida following the hurricanes is also expected to increase home building activities. The capability of ICF walls to withstand strong winds is expected to drive the ICF market in these cities, over the forecast period.

– Hence, North America is likely to dominate the ICF market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

