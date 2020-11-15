Pine Chemicals Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Pine Chemicals Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pine Chemicals market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pine Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rosin Products to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, rosin products accounted for more than 40% of the total pine chemicals market.

– Rosin is one of the primary products from processing CTO and is also recovered from tapping pine trees or extracting pine stumps.

– The unique functionality of rosin makes it a preferred source for ink and adhesive resins, chewing gum, drink stabilizers, and many other applications.

– Gum rosin is the major product type with more than 70% of the rosins market share. With the help of growing demand from adhesives and printing inks industries and emerging applications, like wound care products, rosin products segment is projected to have a deeper impact on the global pine chemicals market in the coming years.

– Hence, rosin products are likely to dominate the pine chemicals market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America dominated accounted for the highest market share owing to the high production and consumption in United States.

– The pine chemical industry is one of the oldest segments of the US chemical industry. It is a stable industry with a long history of contributing to goods used, across the country.

– There is a shift in the focus of the United States paints and coatings manufacturers toward protective paints produced from alkyd resins, as alkyd polymers made from renewable raw materials, like pine chemicals, are available in water or water reducible formulas. This trend is likely to fuel the market demand for pine chemicals in the country.

– The complex and changing regulations including the US FDA Ingredient Status and chemical control law, the US TSCA are igniting the market demand of pine chemicals through the applications of food and packaging adhesives.

– The United States market is overseeing the demand for candies, gums, and other confectionary products, apart from its ‘matured’ demand for baked foods, which is further increasing the market for emulsifiers, colorants, and sweeteners, in the country.

– The US market is developed for synthetic food additives and is currently seeing a rapid demand for natural food additives. This factor has a high potential to propel the demand for the market studied, during the forecast period.

– Hence, owing to the high demand from several end-user industries, North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

