Luxury Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Luxury Packaging Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Luxury Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
The luxury packaging market is growing as it has become identification for setting up a brand value. Generally used by high-end products, luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Paperboard is Witnessing an Increased Adoption
– Paper and paperboard have maintained a strong position in luxury and premium packaging with their ability to serve as a canvas for flawless graphics and eye-catching decoration. Things such as laminations, unique coatings, super embossing or debossing effects make paper something that can be much more attractive in the luxury space, with superior strength, smoothness.
– In the high-end wine and spirits segments, paper has always been and remains a popular label material. Craft beer continues to take share in the beer segment and brands in that space have given paper labels to express the product’s premium or handcrafted attribute
– Besides, five-star fragrance company’s XOXO Eau de Parfum spray features diamond glitter coating, multi-color printing, foil stamping, and embossing. The carton is converted utilizing Invercote G paperboard and offset printed with two spot colors, and dense black inks with UV gloss spot coating, which makes customer more desiring to purchase the product.
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the increase in consumer spending in various countries. The demand for cosmetics and food products is expected to grow, owing to the growing population and the demand for quality products. Large population and heavy urbanization have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in the region.
– Sustainable packaging is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region, where high end products are being focus to produce packaging by the help of bio-degradable activity, which creates an eco-friendly market.
– Many international luxury packaging companies are eyeing the China market as the country is fast turning into the world’s largest consumer of luxury goods. James Cropper offers high-quality packaging paper to many luxury brands such as Burberry Group PLC and Alfred Dunhill, by offering personalized paper solutions.
– Chinese consumers are also looking for easy-to-use and quality food products. In the recent years, a surge in the online retailing in China is expected to drive the demand for luxury packaging solutions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Luxury Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Use of Sustainable and Bio-Degradable Packaging
4.3.2 Demand for Travel and Retail Chains Due to Increase in Tourism
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Reluctance in Packaging Heavy and Bulk Products
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Paperboard
5.1.2 Wood
5.1.3 Plastic
5.1.4 Glass
5.1.5 Metal
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Cosmetics and Fragrances
5.2.2 Confectionery
5.2.3 Watches and Jewelry
5.2.4 Alcoholic Drinks
5.2.5 Food and Non- Alcoholic Drinks
5.2.6 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Mexico
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 MW Luxury Packaging
6.1.2 Progress Packaging Ltd
6.1.3 HH Deluxe Packaging
6.1.4 Prestige Packaging Industries
6.1.5 Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited
6.1.6 Crown Holdings Inc.
6.1.7 Ardagh Group
6.1.8 Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd
6.1.9 Owens-Illinois Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
