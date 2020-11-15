Luxury Packaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Luxury Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Luxury Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The luxury packaging market is growing as it has become identification for setting up a brand value. Generally used by high-end products, luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products.

Market Overview:

The luxury packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The cannabidiol or CBD packaging trend is spreading like a tidal wave through lifestyle and beauty markets. The market for luxury products made from the non-psychoactive parts of the marijuana plant is exploding and these labels are targeting luxury retailers like Sephora and Neiman Marcus, which will give new opportunity to increase the growth of market.

– Use of sustainable and bio-degradable packaging is a key driver for the market. Companies are gradually prioritizing sustainable development over everything else, as consumers are becoming more and more environmentally aware and are seeking out more sustainable lifestyle choices. Sustainable Make-up Box is produced by Giorgio Armani to enhance the awareness towards the eco-friendly environment.

– The growing demand for travel and retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth to the market. Due to the rising popularity of the travel and tourism industry, services are enhancing the experience and value for money which enables consumers to shop premium and luxury brands at a discounted price. Cosmetics company NARS revealed it’s the first ever travel retail exclusive collection for the cosmetic product and jetsetter collections.

– However, due to reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilize heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials is a key challenge for the market. Major Key Players:

MW Luxury Packaging

Progress Packaging Ltd

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group

Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd