Zeolites Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The "Zeolites Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Zeolites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Agriculture Industry to Dominate the Market

– Due to their high ion exchange and water retention capacity, the natural zeolites are extensively used in fertilizers and soil amendment procedures. Zeolites are also used to increase the ammonia retentivity of the soil.

– In the fertilizer industry, zeolites trap undesirable metals and prevent the intake of heavy metals in the food chain. Zeolites trap metals, like copper, cadmium, lead, and zinc. Due to high ion exchange capacity, zeolites are seen as effective carriers of herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides.

– The North American agriculture sector is growing at a steady pace, owing to the decrease in the demand for fertilizer, as well as the drop in grain prices in the domestic market and at a global level. The margin for growers declined, which, in turn, reduces the economic potential of farmers to buy fertilizers for crops.

– In Europe, there is an increase in the consumption of biofuel and bioenergy, which has increased the demand for fodder crops. As fodder crops are the largest consumers of fertilizers, they are expected to boost the demand for zeolites.

– The aforementioned growth in the global agriculture industry is likely to contribute to the demand for zeolites, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. In terms of GDP, China is one of the largest economies in the world. During 2018, the country’s GDP increased by about 6.6%.

– Though the growth in the country remains high, it is gradually diminishing as the population ages and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China has increased focus and efforts toward combating high levels of environmental pollution in the country. The 13th five-year plan targets the issue, and in 2015, the government published the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan, aiming to halt the heavily polluting sectors from contaminating water resources.

– However, China’s most recent environmental report remains negative, suggesting that 61.5% of groundwater and 28.8% of key rivers were classed as ‘not suitable for human contact’. In order to reverse the state of severe water pollution, China requires high-grade wastewater treatment technologies, thereby, increasing the demand for zeolites in the country.

– China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. The country is the largest producer and consumer of zeolites in the world. China’s refinery capacity is about 14,177 thousand barrels per day, which constitutes 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.

– Moreover, many refineries in the country have planned to increase the capacities over the next few years, to meet the increasing demand for various chemicals and petrochemicals. With the growing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for zeolites from this sector is projected to grow, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

