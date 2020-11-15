Gold Nanoparticles Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Gold Nanoparticles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gold Nanoparticles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Gold Nanoparticles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Targeted Drug Delivery is the Major Application

– Targeted drug delivery segment represents one of the largest application bases for the gold nanoparticles market.

– Target drug delivery system is an advanced form of drug delivery system where the medication drug or a pharmacologically active agent is selectively delivered by the nanoparticles at an exact corresponding site of action or absorption, and not to the non-target organs, tissues, or cells.

– Introduction of nanoparticles to the targeted drug delivery system has resulted in various benefits, such as high therapeutic efficacy, high targeting efficiency, and reproducibility.

– Gold nanoparticles are used to deliver multiple drugs molecules, vaccines, recombinant proteins, or nucleotides into their targets, and can also control the volume of drug released via biological stimuli (internal) or light activation (external).

– One of the other advantages of using gold nanoparticles is that its surface can be modified using some specialty polymers, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG). This is expected to result in increasing the stability of gold nanoparticles in different physiological conditions and provide a multiformity of combinations on gold nanoparticles. This is further expected to boost the usage of gols nanoparticles in treated drug delivery application.

United States to Dominate the North America Market

– The medical technology industry continues to be one of the most vital and dynamic sectors of the US economy and a leading force in the revolution that is transforming America’s health care system. The country’s medical technology industry is among the world leaders in producing state-of-the-art lifesaving and life-enhancing products. Fueled by huge research & development investments, the medical technology industry sets a standard on all relevant measures of growth – employment trends, production values, exports, global market share, venture capital financing.

– About 35% – 40% of the total domestic medical device production is exported, and a similar share of the United States’ domestic consumption is imported. Overseas sales account for approximately 40% – 50% of the overall revenues for US medical device companies, including the foreign subsidiaries revenue.

– A major chunk of the United States’ medical device market traditionally came from the EU and Japan. However, the rising medical investments in the developing countries, like China and India, is now creating a larger scope for the development of the US medical technology market.

– The breakthroughs in areas, such as device miniaturization and nanotechnology, has created vast opportunities for the growth of the gold nanoparticles market in the United States.

– Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products. There is a spur in the number of manufacturing plants and development centers in the United States that are focusing on high-end products, which is expected to boost the demand for gold nanoparticles over the forecast period.

– Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market for gold nanoparticles in the United States is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Gold Nanoparticles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Nanotechnology Applications in the Medical Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the High-end Electronics Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Price of Gold

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Imaging

5.1.2 Targeted Drug Delivery

5.1.3 Sensors

5.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics

5.1.5 Probes

5.1.6 Catalysis

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apollo Biolife

6.4.2 Aurion

6.4.3 BBI Solutions.

6.4.4 Cline Scientific

6.4.5 Cytodiagnostics Inc.

6.4.7 Expedeon Ltd

6.4.8 Meliorum Technologies Inc.

6.4.9 Merck KGaA

6.4.10 Nanocomposix.eu.

6.4.11 NanoHybrids

6.4.12 NANOPARTZ INC.

6.4.13 TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation in the Field of Electronics

7.2 Other Opportunities

