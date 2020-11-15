Low Power WAN Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Low Power WAN Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Low Power WAN market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275286

Scope of the Report:

Low power wide area network (LPWAN) is a particular network which enables long-range communication at a low bit rate. LPWAN overcomes the technology choice for constructing IoT networks across the globe. This wireless technology can be integrated into the street lights, cars, manufacturing equipment, home appliances, and wearable devices. LPWAN offers a plausible mix of long range, low power consumption, and secure data transmission.

Market Overview:

The low power WAN Market was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 135.10 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 84.53%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The need for enhancement over 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay is projected to ascend the usage of LPWAN.

– The rapid growth in the investment of smart cities is likely to foster market growth. For instance, in October 2018, the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced an investment in connected and smart city programs worth USD 22.6 million.

– Though it is capable of delivering messages to distances ranging about 30-50 km in rural areas, 3-10 km in urban settings and up to 1,000 km in line-of-site applications, its packet size has been limited to 150 messages of 12 bytes per day.

– Major Application of LPWAN includes fleet management, good tracking, smart metering, smart grid management, home automation, waste management, process monitoring & control, climate monitoring, among others.

– Few challenges to this technology which may hamper the overall adoption and market are future coverage and scalability, technology coexistence, real-time communication. Also, the security of the network is not as robust as sending data back to endpoints can also be prone to interference. Major Key Players:

Semtech Corporation

Sigfox SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.