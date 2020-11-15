Selective Laser Sintering Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Selective Laser Sintering Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Selective Laser Sintering market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275284

Scope of the Report:

The selective laser sintering market typically comprises 3D printer supplier who use sintering of either plastic or metal powder to create parts and prototypes for various industries. The report cover industries like automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, which are said to benefit the most.

Market Overview:

The selective laser sintering market registered a CAGR of 24%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The demand for selective laser sintering equipment is going to be driven by developed countries, owing to the presence of research and development facilities.

– The adoption of laser sintering printers has increased due to the easy availability of metal and non-metal powders to create prototype models and parts. Furthermore, The laser sintering printers are the most precise when it comes to printing metal parts.

– The selective laser sintering technique has shortened the time required for the end products to reach the market, which has resulted in capital savings.

– Also, facilities are opting for laser sintering printers due to additional simplification of process by the reduction in the number of machines required to finish the end product. Major Key Players:

3D Systems

Inc

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

Formlabs

Inc.

Ricoh Company

Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

Renishaw PLC.

Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

Sintratec AG

Sharebot S.R.L.

Red Rock SLS