Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Capacitive Pressure Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The capacitive pressure sensors detect the deviation in the dimensions of the material due to the pressure exerted externally and convert it into electric signals. The scope of the study for capacitive pressure sensor market is limited to the sensors made from different material like ceramic and silicon and their application in a wide range of end-user industries globally.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Applications to Show Significant Growth
– Essential requirements in the design and manufacturing of pressure sensors for automotive applications include optimal performance in a range of temperatures, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic conditions, i.e., the sensor must be durable enough to perform vital functions.
– The rapid evolution of the automotive sector with the advent of autonomous vehicles or electric vehicles are emphasizing on the miniaturization of equipment for the applications which are primarily driving the market growth.
– Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity. For instance, German automotive manufacturer Volkswagen is investing over USD 800 million for producing a next-generation electric vehicle in the United States.
– The global sales of Electric Vehicles crossed the 1400 thousand mark in 2018. Also, in the United States, EVs sales have shown more than 70% growth from the previous year in 2018 stated by EV-Volumes.com. The huge demand for automotive vehicles and its rapid developments augmenting the capacitive pressure sensor market.
North-America to Dominate the Market
– North America is expected to dominate the capacitive pressure sensor market due to the stable industrial structure across the domains. The growing research and development in the region drive the region to dominate in innovations and its commercialization.
– Medical applications of the capacitive sensors have shown significant growth over the year. Respirators, ventilators, vital sign monitors, and air flow applications are a few major medical end-user applications. New research developments are being carried out by many tech companies and launching their products into the market for monitoring blood pressure. For instance, tech giant Apple Inc. filed a patent application for blood pressure monitoring cuff.
– The region also leads in aerospace and defense industry. The United States is the leading country for defense spendings. According to SIPRI, in 2018, the country spent 3.2% of its GDP on military expenditure. Also, NASA has announced its ten-year plan of next projects and focus on expansion and exploration throughout the solar system.
– These massive investments by the organizations in the regions are driving the market for a capacitive pressure sensor and its applications.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Technology Snapshot
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emphasis on Miniaturization and Integration of Advanced Technology in Products
4.3.2 Growing Number of Applications in the Automotive and Industrial Sectors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Product Differentiation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Automotive
5.1.2 Medical
5.1.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.1.4 Aerospace
5.1.5 Power Generation
5.1.6 Other End Users
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ACS-Control-System GmbH
6.1.2 BD Sensors GmbH
6.1.3 Impress Sensors & Systems Ltd
6.1.4 Infineon Technologies, Inc.
6.1.5 Kavlico
6.1.6 Metallux SA
6.1.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
6.1.8 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.9 Pewatron AG
6.1.10 Bourns Ltd.
6.1.11 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.
6.1.12 VEGA Controls Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
