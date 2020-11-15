Next-generation Storage Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Next-generation Storage Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Next-generation Storage market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Next-generation storage technology deals with an advanced portfolio of products and solutions which helps to store data across various end-user industries that include IT firms, Automotive industries, data centers, among others. With the increasing file sizes and a huge amount of big and unstructured data, IT companies are facing plenty of problems to deal in data management. The next-generation data storage infrastructure offers reliable, faster and cost-effective solution helps them to meet the demands of growing data storage.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Drive the Demand in the Market
– Growth in data is urging modern-day retailers to move increasing amounts of data to the cloud in order to take advantage of the clouds storage capabilities and accessibility. By investing in innovative cloud technologies, retailers can leverage Big Data to reduce operating costs, produce sales, and improve customer relationships.
– As the volume of retail data skyrockets, brands are relying more on the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. Combining cloud storage and Big Data analytics is enabling retailers to exploit reliable, real-time access across all channels, fuel data-driven decision-making from the C-Suite to the sales floor, and allocate IT resources for enhancing the customer experience across the E-commerce segment.
The United States is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
– The United States alone is home to around 898 exabytes, nearly a third of the global total. By contrast, Western Europe has over 18%, and China has 13%. Legally, much of that data itself is the property of the consumers or companies who generate it and licensed to companies that are responsible for it.
– Additionally, the United States also has some of the biggest organizations such as IBM, Amazon, among others, who rely on exabytes of data to perform daily computational tasks and help the business model perform without any disruptions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Next-generation Storage Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Solid-State Devices
4.3.3 Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Storage System
5.1.1 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
5.1.2 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
5.1.3 Cloud Storage
5.1.4 Unified Storage
5.1.5 Storage Access Network (SAN)
5.1.6 Software Defined Storage (SDS)
5.2 By Storage Architecture
5.2.1 File and Object Based Storage (FOBS)
5.2.2 Block Storage
5.3 By Storage Technology
5.3.1 Magnetic Storage
5.3.2 Solid State Storage
5.3.3 Other Storage Technologies
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 IT & Telecom
5.4.4 Healthcare
5.4.5 Media & Entertainment
5.4.6 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.1.3 NetApp Inc.
6.1.4 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Toshiba Corp.
6.1.7 Pure Storage Inc.
6.1.8 Nutanix Inc.
6.1.9 Tintri Inc.
6.1.10 Simplivity Corp.
6.1.11 Scality Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
