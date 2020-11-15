Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Development of New Oilfields
– The major oilfields in the country are reaching their maturity, and as a result, since 2016, the oil production of Norway has declined significantly. During 2016-2018, the oil production of the country had declined by about 8%, and is expected to further decline by another 4.7% during 2018-2019.
– However, in the recent years, the country made a number of major oil discoveries. In order to offset the decline in production from matured oilfields, the upstream oil and gas companies are investing heavily in developing these new oilfields.
– Hence, during the forecast period, the investments in new oilfields are expected to be the biggest and the most dominating driver for the Norway upstream oil and gas market.
– As a result of these investments, from 2020, the oil production of Norway is expected to reverse the trend and register significant growth. Some of the major fields that are expected to attract investments during the forecast period are the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Martin Linge, Aasta Hansteen gas field and Johan Carstberg.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
1.4 Study Deliverables
1.5 Research Phases
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 Number of Exploration Wells Spudded, Norwegian Continental Shelf, 2010-2018
4.3 Active Rig Count, Norway, Jan 2014-Apr 2019
4.4 Upstream Oil and Gas Spending in NOK billion, Norway, 2010-2024
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis
4.9 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Equinor ASA
5.2.2 Aker BP ASA
5.2.3 Total S.A.
5.2.4 ConocoPhillips
5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
5.2.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
