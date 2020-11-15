Healthcare Asset Management Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Healthcare Asset Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Healthcare Asset Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The healthcare industry is going through changes where BYOD is becoming more popular, competition for funding is increasing, and new technologies, such as the cloud, are being adopted. On the marketing front, the proliferation of marketing assets (photos, video etc.) has caused havoc for the healthcare organizations. Typically, these organizations have more stringent security and compliance requirements than most other industries.

The healthcare asset management market is expected to register a CAGR of over 30.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The main benefits of automation are that it creates more opportunities in every industry, improve operations, and reduces cost effectively. Also, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, which enables quick analysis through the dashboard benefits the organization in doing fluent operations.

– Pharmaceuticals have vital importance in the heathcare system of every country. But the cases of pharmaceutical counterfeits have been increasing year on year globally. The protection of pharmaceuticals is necessary for any company to retain its client, revenue growth, and brand reputation. WHO estimated 116 thousand deaths occurred due to pharmaceutical counterfeits in sub-Saharan Africa.

– Healthcare asset management solutions allow us to manage them effectively and reduces the risk of counterfeits. Hence, the rise in awareness to avoid such incidents is driving the market for asset management in healthcare.

– The condition of the patient can change in a minute in critical situations, and with that, if the efficiency of the operations is low, the patient can lose a life. The rise in need of improving the hospital operation efficiency is also another factor for the asset management market in the heathcare system.

– However, the existing old healthcare infrastructure and data privacy concerns are few restricting factors implementation of these systems. Major Key Players:

Stanley Security Solutions Inc.

CenTrak Inc.

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc.

IBM Corporation

INFOR

INC.

Motorola Solutions

Inc.

Siemens Healthcare AG

Accenture PLC

Sonitor Technologies

Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation